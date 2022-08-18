Introducing the Much Anticipated Book 5 in The Whitney Chronicles Suspense Series

Xulon Press presents historical fiction intertwined with suspense and Christian themes - for anyone who loves an adventure and a mystery.

LESLIE, Mo., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Larry M. Lawrence continues his fiction book series

in The Whitney Chronicles 5: Echoes of the Past ($15.99, paperback, 9781662855344; $7.99, e-book, 9781662855351).

In this fifth installment of the series, Lawrence begins this suspenseful story with a disturbing nightmare followed by a mysterious phone call. Olivia, the wife of Josiah Whitney, is awakened to thoughts of a life shattering reality. Described is the appearance of an old farmhouse, long abandoned, or so it seems. It sits on the brow of a hill off the beaten path, on a little used road in the Western Piedmont region of North Carolina. When passing by the house on the highway below during evening hours, one might hear or think they hear, the sound of human sobbing coming from the old place. As the plot thickens, readers will witness how often times, memories can make an unexpected comeback during restless nights. Like waves crashing on a stormy shore, those memories force their way into the conscious mind.

When asked what inspired Lawrence to pen the topic of book 5 in his riveting series, Lawrence said he was inspired by, "Travels in the Western Piedmont and the Blue Ridge. Stories and tales from the Appalachian highlands."

Larry M. Lawrence was born in upstate New York. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies. He is an author, songwriter, musician and a retired Pastor. In addition, he was a former caterer and sporting goods store owner, among several other professions. Lawrence had the extreme privilege of serving as lead pastor in Olean NY, Niagara Falls NY, La Fargeville, NY and Laurinburg NC. He has been married to his wife, Jane, for nearly fifty years and they reside in the countryside west of St. Louis. He is currently serving as Worship leader at his home Church in Union, MO. Lawrence began this journey of ministry of writing to encourage others, especially those of retirement age or beyond to try new things, to hope for the here and now and to re-establish ties with family and friends. He publishes a devotional blog each day at larrymlawrence.com titled, Finding God in the Mystery of every day. Although he is semi-disabled, he loves to spend time with his grandchildren. He also enjoys contemporary Christian worship music and has even travelled with a band in the Carolinas, Pennsylvania and in New York.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.

