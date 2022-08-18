Jesse Lefler's newly released "From Death to Life" is a powerful story of good versus evil and the complexities of spiritual warfare

"From Death to Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Lefler is an engaging and spiritually charged fiction that takes inspiration from people in the author's life and personal experiences that have promoted an enduring faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Death to Life": a potent narrative with layers of reflection, fantasy, and faith. "From Death to Life" is the creation of published author Jesse Lefler.

Lefler shares, "Have you ever been in so much pain that sometimes it's hard to breathe? Spiritual pain? Mental pain? Physical pain? I write this story to give you the hope no one was able to give me because people didn't understand. Just about every character you read about is someone I know and the struggles they had in their lives. From divorce to panic attacks, it's all here.

"The characters in From Death to Life are all in heaven, and they each have a job to do. Walking into the spiritual world can be fascinating and scary at the same time. They are waiting for Christ to return, but in the meantime, their jobs are complicated. From heaven to hell on earth, it's a complex military structure. A thought can become an action. Action becomes a habit. Habit becomes a serious addiction.

"Let this story take you in and see that it does get better. God promised us, and he doesn't lie."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesse Lefler's new book is a compelling installment to the author's series, "The 7 Guardians."

Lefler's engaging narration and captivating action will draw readers in as a tale of determined faith and dangerous enemies unfolds.

