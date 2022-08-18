Pre-registration Opens for Hotly Anticipated Racing Game KartRider: Drift

Players can register now ahead of launch to redeem a special reward!

Starting today, Nexon's upcoming party game, KartRider: Drift, is opening pre-registration to racers in preparation for the game's launch on PC (Steam and Nexon Launcher), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and mobile (iOS and Android). Kart racer fans who sign up beforehand can receive a special character Model Student Diz when the game officially launches. Additionally, an upcoming cross-platform play test will be announced soon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005798/en/

KartRider: Drift boasts multiple game modes and features, delivering exciting racing gameplay regardless of what platform you choose to play.

3 Thrilling Game Modes – Racers can test their grit in "Speed Mode," a fast-paced mode that will test a racer's reaction skills and strategy using boosts. "Item Mode" offers a wide variety of usable items to attack opposing teams or defend their allies. Finally, racers can challenge their friends in "Custom Race."

– Racers can test their grit in "Speed Mode," a fast-paced mode that will test a racer's reaction skills and strategy using boosts. "Item Mode" offers a wide variety of usable items to attack opposing teams or defend their allies. Finally, racers can challenge their friends in "Custom Race." Crisp Graphics – KartRider: Drift delivers bright and colorful graphics directly to racers' screens no matter which platform they choose to play on (PC, console, or mobile).

– delivers bright and colorful graphics directly to racers' screens no matter which platform they choose to play on (PC, console, or mobile). Deep Customization – Karts can be customized to fit each player's unique style.

Platform specific exclusives:

For each platform KartRider: Drift will launch on (Nexon Launcher, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android), there will be an exclusive character and kart themed to its specific platform.

will launch on (Nexon Launcher, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android), there will be an exclusive character and kart themed to its specific platform. Racers can claim this exclusive reward by playing the game within 90 days of launch. Each platform exclusive is redeemable only once per account.

Don't miss out on these exclusive, limited time rewards and in-game items - Pre-register today!

Assets: Images

Social Media: Twitch / Twitter / Instagram / Discord / Facebook / YouTube

About Kartrider: Drift

KartRider: Drift is Nexon's new multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action and featuring multiple game modes and deep kart and character customization in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics. Available on Steam, the Nexon Launcher, consoles (Xbox and PlayStation) and mobile (iOS and Android) at launch, KartRider: Drift offers free-to-play, online cross-platform play and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

Launched in 2004, the original KartRider was the first title in Nexon's legendary kart racing series, and subsequently gained huge popularity in Asia and beyond, amassing more than 380 million players during the eighteen years since release. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand across Asian markets and a huge eSports presence in Korea with an official league starting in 2005. It continues to be the longest-running eSports league to date.

About Nexon America Inc.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005798/en/