St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                           

STATION:  St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at 2343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB MM 112, St. Albans VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Chelsea Erno                                        

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/17/2022 at approximately 2343 hours, Vermont State Police initiated an investigatory traffic stop in the location of I 89 SB MM112 in the town of St. Albans. The operator was identified as Chelsea Erno (32) of St. Albans. Investigation determined Erno’s license to be criminally suspended in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI conviction. Erno was also in violation of her conditions of release set by honorable Judge VanBenthuysen on 12/13/2021.

 

Erno was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2022 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

