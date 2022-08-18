St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS, VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004557
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at 2343 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB MM 112, St. Albans VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, VCOR
ACCUSED: Chelsea Erno
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/17/2022 at approximately 2343 hours, Vermont State Police initiated an investigatory traffic stop in the location of I 89 SB MM112 in the town of St. Albans. The operator was identified as Chelsea Erno (32) of St. Albans. Investigation determined Erno’s license to be criminally suspended in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI conviction. Erno was also in violation of her conditions of release set by honorable Judge VanBenthuysen on 12/13/2021.
Erno was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993