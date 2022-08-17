Submit Release
Growth of blue-green algae found in MacLures Pond

CANADA, August 17 - The Chief Public Health Office is warning Islanders of the presence of blue–green algae in MacLures Pond, Murray River, Prince Edward Island. Blue-green algae may form scum on the surface of freshwater ponds or lakes and can cause skin rashes and irritation of the eyes of swimmers.  

Humans who ingest water while swimming can experience nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea or abdominal cramps.  It is advised to avoid consumption of fish caught in this area.  

Pet owners are also advised to keep their animals from drinking water from MacLures Pond. Deaths of pets have occurred from them playing in or drinking water with blue-green algae.

The Chief Public Health Office and the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action will continue to monitor the situation at MacLures Pond and the public will be advised when the advisory is lifted.

For information on blue-green algae, visit: Blue-Green Algae (Cyanobacteria)

Media Contact:
Morgan Martin
Health and Wellness
(902) 218-3430
mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

 

 

