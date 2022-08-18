Submit Release
Molybdenum Market Price, Outlook, Value, Industry Size and Share, Forecast 2021-2026

Global Molybdenum Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand With Rising Demand From End-Use Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Molybdenum Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Molybdenum Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/molybdenum-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Molybdenum is used as a catalyst in the petroleum industry to remove sulfur from natural gas and refined petroleum products, propelling the market’s growth. Due to molybdenum’s extremely high melting point, it is used to make moly steel alloys used in various engines, thereby assisting the industry’s growth.

Additionally, the use of molybdenum in stainless steel alloys used in tanker trucks and pharmaceutical and chemical mills contributes significantly to the market’s overall growth. Developing economies’ governments, such as India and China, are investing heavily in constructing roads, trains, power plants, and water systems increasing demand for energy production.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Molybdenum is a silvery-white element that is highly ductile and corrosion-resistant. It is a transition metal recovered as a by-product of the mining of tungsten and copper. It is used to increase the hardness, electrical conductivity, resistance, and strength of alloys.

The market can be divided into the following segments on the basis of type:

Steel
Chemical
Foundry
MO-Metal
Nickel Alloy
Others

The market can be divided based on end-use into:

Oil and Gas
Chemical and Petrochemical
Automotive
Industrial Usage
Building and Construction
Aerospace and Defence
Others

The leading regional markets for Molybdenum are:

North America
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Europe
Asia Pacific

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/molybdenum-market

Market Trends

The rising demand for stainless steel for the manufacture of stainless-steel service pipes, which can help address the global problem of water leakage, catalyzes the market’s growth. Additionally, favorable government regulations that permit the use of stainless steel in the food and beverage industry contribute to the market’s growth. The aviation industry’s rapid growth is increasing demand for superior aircraft powered by turbine engines capable of high performance and efficiency due to molybdenum’s superior thermomechanical and chemical properties and its ability to withstand extreme weather support, jet engines, and landing systems, further catalyzing the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd, Codelco, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

