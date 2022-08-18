Protein Supplements Market Report to 2027: A $34+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global protein supplements market to reach US$ 34.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Protein Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global protein supplements market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.30% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A protein supplement is a macronutrient dietary supplement derived from various plant and animal-based sources. It is rich in fiber, carbohydrates, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals and assists in building muscles, improving metabolism, repairing tissue, and making enzymes and hormones. At present, it is widely available in powder, ready-to-drink (RTD), liquid, and bars and consumed by athletes, gym enthusiasts, and bodybuilders.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-supplements-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of protein supplements to meet nutritional needs, enhance athletic performance, and achieve personal fitness goals represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising consciousness among individuals about health and wellness is resulting in the increasing number of individuals opting for gym and aerobics and yoga classes. This, in turn, is driving the demand for protein supplements around the world. Furthermore, the growing awareness among individuals about animal welfare and the emerging adopting of veganism are propelling manufacturers to introduce plant-based protein supplements. Besides this, celebrity endorsements and strategic collaborations among leading market players to launch innovative flavors are further contributing to market growth. The easy availability of supplements across online and offline distribution channels supported with secured payment gateways, exciting offers, and doorstep delivery is strengthening the growth of the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3T0tbTe

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Casein

Whey Protein

Egg Protein

Soy Protein

Others

Breakup by Form:

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready to Drink

Others

Breakup by Source:

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

Breakup by Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Customers (DTC)

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands), Glanbia PLC, GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group), Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Melaleuca Inc., Nestlé S.A, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.) and Weider Global Nutrition LLC.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.