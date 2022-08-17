Submit Release
Rooks County man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second degree intentional murder for 2020 death

KANSAS, August 17 - STOCKTON − (August 17, 2022) − A Rooks County man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second-degree intentional murder in the 2020 death of a woman in northwest Kansas, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 42, of Woodston, was sentenced late Tuesday in Rooks County District Court by Judge Thomas J. Drees. Wojtczuk was sentenced to 285 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of second-degree intentional murder and eight months for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences are to be served consecutively. Wojtczuk was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years and serve 36 months of post-release supervision.

A Rooks County jury convicted Wojtczuk in June after a seven-day trial for the April 8, 2020, death of Charity Northrop in Woodston. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office and Rooks County Attorney Danielle Muir.

