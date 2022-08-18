Rellevate and Payroll4Free to Offer Financial Wellness Benefit to Business Clients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a digital banking & payment services provider today announced a partnership with Payroll4Free, the only provider of free online payroll services, headquartered in Beachwood OH. Together they will offer Payroll4Free Clients and their employees’ access to Rellevate’s Digital Account with Earnings Credit, Visa Debit Card, Send Money, Bill Pay and Pay Any-Day, an Earned Wage Access product.
“It is important to Rellevate to offer our comprehensive financial services tools to empower employees at both small and large companies, and the opportunity to work with Payroll4Free and their small business clients to provide this Financial Wellness benefit to their employees is rewarding, said Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Rellevate. “At virtually no cost to the Employer, they can implement a program which is a compelling hiring and retention tool during a challenging economic environment. The Rellevate Digital Account and Pay Any-Day can be a lifeline for employees living paycheck to paycheck.”
“This is a great addition to our payroll services offerings, and we see it as a critical need to offer a compelling and effective benefit to our business clients and their employees” said Michael Rosenberg, President and CEO of Payroll4Free. “With our proprietary software and thousands of clients, we can provide this kind of game changing employee program to keep businesses competitive and employee focused.”
About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
About Payroll4Free
Payroll4Free.com Inc. is a full-service payroll company which focuses on very small businesses. Payroll4Free has earned top ratings in its niche from Forbes, NerdWallet, Business.org. and SoftwareConnect and serves thousands of clients in all 50 states. For more information visit www.Payroll4Free.com.
The Rellevate Visa® Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rellevate facilitates banking services through Sutton Bank, Member FDIC.
Michele Sullender
“It is important to Rellevate to offer our comprehensive financial services tools to empower employees at both small and large companies, and the opportunity to work with Payroll4Free and their small business clients to provide this Financial Wellness benefit to their employees is rewarding, said Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Rellevate. “At virtually no cost to the Employer, they can implement a program which is a compelling hiring and retention tool during a challenging economic environment. The Rellevate Digital Account and Pay Any-Day can be a lifeline for employees living paycheck to paycheck.”
“This is a great addition to our payroll services offerings, and we see it as a critical need to offer a compelling and effective benefit to our business clients and their employees” said Michael Rosenberg, President and CEO of Payroll4Free. “With our proprietary software and thousands of clients, we can provide this kind of game changing employee program to keep businesses competitive and employee focused.”
About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
About Payroll4Free
Payroll4Free.com Inc. is a full-service payroll company which focuses on very small businesses. Payroll4Free has earned top ratings in its niche from Forbes, NerdWallet, Business.org. and SoftwareConnect and serves thousands of clients in all 50 states. For more information visit www.Payroll4Free.com.
The Rellevate Visa® Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rellevate facilitates banking services through Sutton Bank, Member FDIC.
Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
+1 317-402-3497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn