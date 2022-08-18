Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,440 in the last 365 days.

Rellevate and Payroll4Free to Offer Financial Wellness Benefit to Business Clients

Rellevate logo

Payroll4Free logo

STAMFORD, CT, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a digital banking & payment services provider today announced a partnership with Payroll4Free, the only provider of free online payroll services, headquartered in Beachwood OH. Together they will offer Payroll4Free Clients and their employees’ access to Rellevate’s Digital Account with Earnings Credit, Visa Debit Card, Send Money, Bill Pay and Pay Any-Day, an Earned Wage Access product.

“It is important to Rellevate to offer our comprehensive financial services tools to empower employees at both small and large companies, and the opportunity to work with Payroll4Free and their small business clients to provide this Financial Wellness benefit to their employees is rewarding, said Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Rellevate. “At virtually no cost to the Employer, they can implement a program which is a compelling hiring and retention tool during a challenging economic environment. The Rellevate Digital Account and Pay Any-Day can be a lifeline for employees living paycheck to paycheck.”

“This is a great addition to our payroll services offerings, and we see it as a critical need to offer a compelling and effective benefit to our business clients and their employees” said Michael Rosenberg, President and CEO of Payroll4Free. “With our proprietary software and thousands of clients, we can provide this kind of game changing employee program to keep businesses competitive and employee focused.”

About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.

About Payroll4Free
Payroll4Free.com Inc. is a full-service payroll company which focuses on very small businesses. Payroll4Free has earned top ratings in its niche from Forbes, NerdWallet, Business.org. and SoftwareConnect and serves thousands of clients in all 50 states. For more information visit www.Payroll4Free.com.

The Rellevate Visa® Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rellevate facilitates banking services through Sutton Bank, Member FDIC.

Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
+1 317-402-3497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rellevate and Payroll4Free to Offer Financial Wellness Benefit to Business Clients

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.