ATvantage Athletic Training Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000

Sports Medicine Staffing Company Achieves Nationwide Recognition

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

ATvantage Athletic Training, a premier provider of athletic training services, has been recognized on Inc. 5000's annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. ATvantage joins Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names, which gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Ten years ago, our founder started a business as a side hustle with the goal of providing better, more diverse work opportunities for her profession. Today, that company is ATvantage Athletic Training, a full-service staffing company that represents the Modern AT focused on providing unique work opportunities as we push the profession forward.

"When I first started this business, it was because I needed work," Alisha M Pennington, Owner of ATvantage proclaimed. "I could have never guessed it would grow to be the company it is today." She continued, "I am honored to be recognized as part of the Inc. 5000, but this is a company award; one that has been achieved by intently focusing on service, advocacy, and integrity."

As one of the only female founded athletic training staffing companies, ATvantage represents empowerment of the individual and representation of non-traditional work opportunities. Despite turbulent times for the economy and profession in recent years, ATvantage has remained steadfast in their commitment to providing flexible options for athletic training professionals.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Our growth is a direct reflection of the Clients who continually put the health of their student athletes first and the healthcare professionals we work alongside" Pennington stated. "And of course, our team of employees who manage the day-to-day operations of the business. We simply wouldn't be here without them."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

CONTACT

Shae Brocker, Communications Director, shae@theatvantage.com

About ATvantage Athletic Training

ATvantage exists to provide non-traditional work, advocacy, and resources as we push the boundaries of the athletic training profession and champion a non-traditional attitude. Since their start in 2012, they have been committed to challenging athletic trainers to think differently about the ways in which they practice and their perspective on what is possible within their practice. For more information, visit theatvantage.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18851144.htm