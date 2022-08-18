Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Appoints Clay Worley as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. ("Bowman") BWMN appointed Clay Worley as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. He brings more than 30 years in the HR field including global experience with public companies. Worley will be responsible for the oversight and strategic direction of Bowman's HR and talent acquisition departments and will work closely with the firm's dedicated integration team for company acquisitions.

"Clay's knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to implement our strategic growth initiative," said Bowman Chief Executive Officer Gary Bowman. "Clay is passionate about the development and execution of effective people strategies and has extensive experience guiding a growing public company like Bowman through the human capital challenges of achieving increasing scale. We are confident that Clay will be a terrific addition to our executive leadership team."

Before joining Bowman, Worley worked at NCI, Inc. (now Empower AI) as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. He also served as NCI's chief ethics officer and was responsible for the development and execution of all human capital and talent management strategies, programs, and systems to build a diverse, productive, collaborative, and ethical culture. Prior to NCI, Worley was vice president of HR at DXC Technologies (formerly Hewlett Packard Enterprise) where he served as the senior HR executive supporting over 9,500 employees.

"At Bowman, I intend to focus on our investments in human capital and work to optimize our HR infrastructure to help everyone be more successful," stated Worley. "I look forward to collaborating closely with our team of strong and experienced HR professionals to continue building a department oriented toward supporting, encouraging and empowering our current and future employees. Acquisitions, competitive benefits, robust professional development programming and a thoughtful and thorough integration process are all critical to Bowman's success. I am confident we will be up to the challenges."

In May 2022, Worley was honored by the Washington Executive Council with its 2022 Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the Year in the Public & Private Company category. Worley is an advisory board member of BioPharma Global and has been a board member of the HR Alliance DC since 2014.

At the HR Alliance DC, he is dedicated to giving back to the HR community and advocating for growth and development through a program that targets highly marginalized communities and provides HR support.

Worley's involvement in the HR field is also exemplified by his many professional memberships including the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), HRCI, a credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, and the Human Capital Institute.

Worley earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Louisville and furthered his studies at the University of Maryland - Robert H. Smith School of Business from which he earned a Master of Science in Business Administration.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,500 employees and more than 60 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

