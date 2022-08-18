Meta ETH Launches as a Low Tax Rewards Token of Ethereum
London, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta ETH, a token based on the second largest cryptocurrency ETH is launched as a highly unique BSC rewards token. ETH is on the brink of completing the unification of the Proof of Consensus layer with the existing execution layer. This will transform the entirety of the asset, driving a 90% drop in new ETH issuance and a more than 99% reduction in the network's electricity consumption.
By rewarding the holders in ETH, Meta ETH seeks to provide a long-term passive income of a powerhouse cryptocurrency. Holders of Meta ETH will be able to track their ETH rewards on the custom-built D'App.
Tokenomics:
- Token Name: Meta ETH
- Token Symbol: METAETH
- Decimals: 18
- Network: Binance Smart Chain
- Specification: BEP 20
- Smart Contract Address: 0xdaF61750A9a34e9d70594a6aa6681874Ca064b54
- Softcap: 100
- Hardcap: 200
- Total Supply: Meta ETH will have a total supply of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) Meta ETH tokens.
- Liquidity Lock: The liquidity will be locked for 6 months.
- Transactions Tax: Every Meta ETH transaction (buys and sells) has an automatic 4% Buy and Sell tax
Roadmap:
Phase 1:
- 3000 Telegram members
- Website Deployed
- Socials live
- Full KYC and Audit obtained
- Organic Marketing Push
- Detailed Whitepaper
- Pre Launch AMA
Phase 2:
- 6000 Telegram members
- Listing CMC / CG
- Big Influencer marketing push
- 3000 holders
- Frequent Giveaways
Phase 3:
- Certik audit
- Real-life Utility development
- Major partnerships
- CEX listing on top exchanges
Website: https://metaethbsc.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/MetaETH
Whitepaper: https://metaethbsc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MetaETHWhitepaper.pdf
Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research.
Media Contact:
Contact Person: Maurice Black
Company Name: Meta Eth
Email: contact@metaethbsc.com
City: London
Country: UK
Website: https://metaethbsc.com/
Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com