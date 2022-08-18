Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to reach a high CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022 - 2029).
Market Overview
Point of care checking out is described as clinical diagnostic checking out at or close to the point of care this is, at the time and place of patient care. The purpose of Point of care trying out is to offer on the spot facts to physicians approximately the patient's condition. Point of care testing is an essential diagnostic tool used in diverse places within the health facility such as the intensive care unit, the working room, and the emergency department.
The marketplace growth is mostly attributed to an increase in the prevalence of infectious illnesses, product trends, and launches, and a upward thrust inside the quantity of CLIA-waived Point of care testing checks. However, product recalls are anticipated to impede market increase.
Market Dynamics
The upward push in the cases of continual illnesses
Rising incidence of goal conditions, rising authorities help, growing range of clia-waived Point-of-Care Diagnostics exams, growing healthcare expenses globally, growing technological advancements and adoption of home-based factor of care gadgets, and rising initiatives implemented with the aid of government and no longer-for-income associations for raising health recognition are the fundamental factors driving the factor-of-care diagnostics market, amongst others
The boom in adoption of latest technology and growing cognizance
Rising technological advancements is the important component escalating the marketplace increase, additionally increasing focus through conferences and events, growing POC exams with multiplexing abilities, healthcare decentralisation, and rising markets will create new possibilities for the point-of-care diagnostics marketplace in the course of the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
By product type
- Glucose Monitoring Products
- Cardiometabolic Testing Products
- Infectious Disease Testing Products
- Coagulation Testing Products
- Pregnancy and fertility testing products
By Platform
- Lateral Flow Assays
- Dipsticks
- Microfluidics
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Immunoassays
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Clinical Laboratories
- Others
Competitive Analysis
The increasing launch of new point-of-care diagnostics and strategic alliance between companies to develop new products are the driving factors for global point-of-care diagnostics market.
For instance, in February 2019, CENTOGENE has collaborated with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc for a 12-month, for the identification of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Middle East and North Africa. CENTOGENE will perform complete molecular diagnostic testing using deletion/duplication analysis and full-length sequencing of the DMD gene in MLPA negative patients. Under the terms of the agreement with Sarepta, CENTOGENE will also provide diagnostic services to physicians treating patients exhibiting symptoms related to DMD.
In August 2018, Curetis N.V., a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, has entered into exclusive distribution partnerships in Egypt with Future Horizon Scientific, Quimica Valaner S.A. de C.V., and Biko S.A., With this agreement Curetis, will focus on identifying distributors that are experienced in commercializing innovative products for international molecular diagnostics companies.
