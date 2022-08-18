Ascent® Protein Announces Custom Packaging Promotion Featuring Pro Athlete Jonathan Taylor

Package features football game weekend give-away for two lucky winners

Denver, Colo. (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

Ascent Protein, an innovative sports nutrition product for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, introduces an exciting new custom 1 lb. package featuring professional running back Jonathan Taylor. The custom package will be available in Ascent's best-selling chocolate whey flavor and will feature a scannable QR code for automatic entry in a drawing to attend the Denver versus Indianapolis football game on Oct. 6, 2022.

"This is the first time Ascent Protein has partnered with a pro athlete on custom packaging and we couldn't be more excited to do this with Jonathan Taylor, whose hard work and dedication to being the best aligns with our commitment to offering only clean and pure sports nutrition products," said Kirsten Karlsson, Ascent Head of Marketing. "Ascent Protein has been part of Jonathan's fitness regimen since turning pro in 2020. We are honored to provide him with the products to help him perform at an elite level every day."

The Jonathon Taylor bags are available now at ascentprotein.com, as well as in Kroger stores, Albertsons, Publix, Giant Company, Harris Teeter and Weis Markets nationwide.

"I am excited to partner with Ascent Protein on my favorite flavor of their whey protein," said Jonathan Taylor. "Ascent has been an integral part of my training and recovery since 2020, and I'm excited to kick off the season with this custom bag."

Two winners will be randomly selected. Each will receive:

· Two tickets to see DEN host IND on October 6, 2022

· Travel and lodging expenses paid

· Autographed Jonathan Taylor Helmet, football or jersey for winners and their friend

· One-year supply of Ascent Protein Powder for both winners and their friend

· No purchase necessary

Ascent offers a full line of sports-nutrition products that support clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their fitness and nutritional goals. Ascent products use only real food ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and are designed to improve muscle health and performance for athletes. All of Ascent's products are Informed Choice Certified, meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America's fastest growing sports nutrition companies. Consumers continue to praise Ascent's products as it is one of the top-rated whey proteins on Amazon. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running back Jonathan Taylor, two-time CrossFit Games Champion Katrin Davidsdottir, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial ingredients and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit http://www.ascentprotein.com.

