For the 5th Time, MAS Global Consulting Appears on the Inc.5000, Ranking No. 3275 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of +53 Percent

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that MAS Global Consulting is No. 3275 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is a day of pride and gratitude for MAS Global to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row. This achievement shows what our MAS-Ters, business partners, and clients can achieve by working together to bring our purpose to life. Our Doing Well while Doing Good principle has improved the digital platforms and competitiveness of our clients, developing diversity of talent in our communities throughout the USA and Latin America." Says Federico Tagliani, Chief Operating Officer of MAS Global consulting.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

MAS Global is a Florida-based software development and cloud services firm with diverse talent across the US and LATAM, collaborating in the same time zone for maximum speed. Our MAS teams help our clients use the latest web, cloud, AI, and data technologies, to build innovative products and deliver enterprise-scale digital capabilities. MAS Global is one of the top 3% Latino and women-owned firms in the US with proven enterprise scale execution working with multiple Fortune500 corporations. Our Founder Monica Hernandez, originally from Colombia, and now based in Tampa, FL, has been named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women and HITEC100: Top 100 Most Influential Hispanics in the Technology Industry in the US. MAS Global also started a foundation called MAS Future to provide educational opportunities for girls and women in tech.

MAS Global has multiple awards and recognitions such as Deloitte Technology Fast500: Top 500 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in North America, 4 times Inc5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc Magazine, Tampa Bay Fast50, and Minority Business Enterprise Supplier of the year by Florida State Minority Diversity Council. For more information, visit http://www.masglobalconsulting.com

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://www.events.inc.com/2022incconference

