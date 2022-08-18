PropTech Unicorn PLACE expands in 19 states with 37 new teams

The Bellingham-based startup expands to over 130 teams and reports strong mid-year growth amid market shift

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 17, 2022 -- PLACE, the industry's only brokerage-agnostic technology and business services platform for top real estate professionals, today reported strong mid-year growth, launching 37 teams and expanding the PLACE footprint to 35 states and Canada. New PLACE teams in 2022 have added over $1.5B in combined sales volume to the platform, contributing over $40 million in gross commission income (GCI) revenue. These new partners represent four different brokerages across 19 different states.

PLACE continues to launch partnerships with some of the most productive teams in the industry. They recently announced partnerships with Steve Pilkington and the Path Home Team of REAL Broker who closed $72.8 million in sales volume in 2021, Thuy Nguyen and Ron Ruscha and the Building Dreams Team of Keller Williams in Washington, who closed $97 million of sales volume in 2021, and Ramon Casaus and Alex Cordova and ROC Real Estate Partners of eXp covering New Mexico and Arizona with over $130 million in closed sales last year.

"Our continued momentum is the result of our ability to offer a unique value proposition to our operators, and our emergence as a dominant force in the real estate technology space," said Ben Kinney, co-founder of PLACE. "Our focus continues to be on partnering with the top performing agents across the United States and Canada. Our commitment to make running a real estate business easier, making home buying and selling easier, and making homeownership easier is unwavering. We've been able to deliver that through our leadership in product innovation. It's what the modern real estate team needs to accelerate growth and profitability."

Since achieving Unicorn status with a $1B valuation and $100M Series A round, PLACE has grown its headquarter based staff to 620 employees, including appointments to key leadership positions, including Emiliano Delucia as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Abby Powell as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Last year, PLACE set ambitious revenue goals and is on track to double its partnership count by year end.

"The growth we have experienced so far this year is incredible, thanks to our collaborative partnerships with some of the best teams in the real estate industry nationwide," said PLACE Co-Founder Chris Suarez. "On top of it all, we are expecting even more growth in the upcoming quarter with the addition of some stellar teams that represent over $1 billion in sales volume."

As the only broker agnostic platform in the industry, PLACE maintains a unique market advantage that has been instrumental in its appeal to real estate professionals. Teams powered by PLACE receive an end-to-end suite of software solutions and business services, including administrative support, marketing and branding, lead generation, accounting, legal, HR, back-office infrastructure, and training for all positions. Upon affiliating with PLACE, Partners and their teams experience an increase in sales volume, agent productivity, bottom-line profitability, and customer loyalty.

