Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Cash Dividend

OTTAWA, Ill., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") OTTW, the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $0.7 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.59 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued to grow the loan portfolio even though loan originations have tapered off significantly throughout 2022. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $290.6 million as of June 30, 2022 from $283.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased from $1.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.0 million at June 30, 2022, resulting in the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreasing from 0.57% at December 31, 2021 to 0.35% at June 30, 2022. Additionally, through June 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 823,085 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.47 per share as part of the five stock repurchase programs approved by the Board of Directors since the Company's second step conversion was completed in 2016.



Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "I am pleased to report solid results from the Company's operations during the second quarter of 2022 and for the first six months ended June 30, 2022. Although overall asset growth has been flat during the first half of 2022, we have been able to grow the loan portfolio through the redeployment of cash and investments. This is in spite of a substantial increase in market interest rates during the first six months of the year." Hepner went on to say, "Deposit growth has been steady as we continue to reduce our reliance on time deposits in favor of less costly core demand deposits as we continue to focus on maintaining our strong net interest margin."

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Net income for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was $0.7 million. Total interest and dividend income was $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense was $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, no provision for loan losses was taken during the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, with the uncertainty of the impact that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes would have on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were unchanged during the period. In 2022, non-performing loan levels have improved as the economy continues to remain steady even though there are signs of it slowing. Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total other income decreased from $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to lower loan origination levels for one-to-four family loans during the second quarter which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income. These decreases were slightly offset by an increase in customer service fees. Total other expenses decreased from $2.5 million at June 30, 2021 to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.2 million decline in compensation-related costs in the area of mortgage loan origination as a result of the significant reduction in mortgage volume in 2022 from 2021 levels.

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million or 1.21% of total gross loans at June 30, 2022 compared to $3.6 million or 1.27% of total gross loans at June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the second quarter of 2022 were $(6,244) compared to $(21,438) during the second quarter of 2021. General allocation of reserves was slightly lower at June 30, 2022, when compared to June 30, 2021, even though balances in many loan categories were higher during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. In addition, due to the uncertain impact of the Federal Reserve interest rate increases on the local and national economies, qualitative factors have been maintained at current levels. With non-performing loans decreasing, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of June 30, 2022 were approximately $41,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2021 mostly due to the improvement of several credits and because the few loans that were added required little or no specific allocation of reserves when compared to those loans that were removed.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.3 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Net income was $1.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $1.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Total interest and dividend income was $6.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and $6.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense was $0.2 million lower during the six months ended June 30, 2022. In addition, no provision for loan losses was taken during the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. During 2022, with the uncertainty of the impact that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes would have on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were unchanged during the period. In 2022, non-performing loan levels have improved as the economy continues to remain steady even though there are signs of it slowing. Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $5.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $5.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total other income decreased from $1.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $0.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease of $0.5 million was primarily due to lower loan origination levels for one-to-four family loans during the period, which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income of $0.4 million. Total other expenses decreased to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a $0.3 million decline in compensation-related costs and a $0.1 million reduction in loan expense during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

We recorded no provision for loan losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $0.1 million for the sixth-month period ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million or 1.21% of total gross loans at June 30, 2022 compared to $3.6 million or 1.27% of gross loans at June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the first six months of 2021 were $(67,247) compared to $(21,299) during the first six months of 2021.

We recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.6 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $0.5 million during the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2022 were $343.3 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 0.2%, from $342.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $6.7 million increase in the net loan portfolio and a $0.7 million increase in deferred tax assets. These increases were offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in federal funds sold and a decrease of $6.2 million in securities available for sale.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $1.8 million, or 28.0%, to $8.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $6.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash provided from financing activities of $2.0 million and cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $1.9 million.

Securities available for sale decreased by $6.2 million, or 18.9% to $26.5 million at June 30, 2022 from $32.7 million at December 31, 2021, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.

Net loans increased by $6.7 million, or 2.4%, to $290.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $283.9 million at December 31, 2021 primarily as a result of an increase of $3.9 million in one-to-four family loans, an increase of $0.5 million in multi-family loans, an increase of $4.9 million in non-residential real estate loans and a $0.6 million increase in commercial loans. These increases were offset by decreases of $1.7 million in consumer direct loans and $1.5 million in purchased auto loans. The allowance for loan losses decreased by $0.1 million.

Total deposits increased $10.5 million, or 3.8%, to $283.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $273.1 million at December 31, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, savings accounts increased by $1.3 million, non-interest bearing checking accounts increased by $1.7 million, interest bearing checking accounts increased by $5.0 million and money market accounts increased by $2.6 million. These increases were offset by a $0.1 million decrease in certificates of deposits.

FHLB advances decreased $6.0 million to $10.5 million at June 30, 2022 as compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders' equity decreased $2.9 million, or 6.3%, to $43.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $46.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease reflects $1.7 million used to repurchase and cancel 118,500 outstanding shares of Company common stock, a decrease of $2.2 million in other comprehensive income due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale and $0.6 million in cash dividends paid. These were partially offset by net income of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Announcement of Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on or about September 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "will," "expected," "believe," and "prospects," involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economic environment, on our customers and on our operations as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,210,389 $ 5,266,361 Interest bearing deposits 1,124,335 1,249,947 Total cash and cash equivalents 8,334,724 6,516,308 Time deposits 250,000 250,000 Federal funds sold - 1,716,000 Securities available for sale 26,513,985 32,700,414 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,572,898 and $3,640,145 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 290,567,027 283,877,203 Loans held for sale 234,125 403,920 Premises and equipment, net 6,239,067 6,331,188 Accrued interest receivable 968,292 1,007,399 Deferred tax assets 2,472,771 1,793,910 Cash value of life insurance 2,671,470 2,649,941 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 83,227 100,326 Other assets 4,306,716 4,528,862 Total assets $ 343,291,273 $ 342,525,340 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 24,586,047 $ 22,898,814 Interest bearing 258,993,647 250,152,124 Total deposits 283,579,694 273,050,938 Accrued interest payable 44,390 48,825 FHLB advances 10,512,322 16,524,555 Other liabilities 4,197,281 4,860,206 Total liabilities 298,333,687 294,484,524 Commitments and contingencies ESOP Repurchase Obligation 1,873,688 2,066,911 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,694,262 and 2,818,517 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 26,942 28,185 Additional paid-in-capital 26,652,231 28,473,180 Retained earnings 21,550,391 20,536,121 Unallocated ESOP shares (949,340 ) (949,340 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (176,020 ) (99,352 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,146,618 ) 52,022 44,957,586 48,040,816 Less: ESOP Owned Shares (1,873,688 ) (2,066,911 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,083,898 45,973,905 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 343,291,273 $ 342,525,340





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Six Months Ended June 30 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 3,030,894 $ 3,051,210 $ 6,049,719 $ 5,846,598 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 81,243 39,153 164,052 80,595 State and municipal securities 47,088 67,682 99,392 135,606 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 9,672 8,469 18,647 17,140 Interest-bearing deposits 11,838 4,509 18,242 10,681 Total interest and dividend income 3,180,736 3,171,023 6,350,052 6,090,620 Interest expense: Deposits 276,050 326,540 528,457 702,677 Borrowings 53,381 57,003 112,720 143,526 Total interest expense 329,431 383,543 641,177 846,203 Net interest income 2,851,305 2,787,480 5,708,875 5,244,417 Provision for loan losses - 75,000 - 125,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,851,305 2,712,480 5,708,875 5,119,417 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 31,490 345,029 121,823 518,842 Gain on sale of repossessed assets, net - 5,118 - 6,074 Loan origination and servicing income 193,231 258,336 460,014 563,943 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization (4,279 ) 52,374 10,360 61,990 Customer service fees 119,964 97,440 234,671 187,774 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 10,816 11,893 21,529 24,394 Other 10,159 21,768 25,246 46,788 Total other income 361,381 791,958 873,643 1,409,805 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,339,518 1,561,034 2,627,883 2,909,426 Director fees 46,500 38,750 93,000 78,750 Occupancy 154,271 157,981 322,614 305,695 Deposit insurance premium 21,500 18,000 42,548 36,178 Legal and professional services 79,591 92,468 150,496 171,677 Data processing 282,634 284,235 564,008 508,531 Loss on sale of securities 2,823 - 2,823 - Loan expense 71,117 107,676 155,859 295,394 Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate - 7,712 - 9,714 Other 208,029 212,953 395,396 416,966 Total other expenses 2,205,983 2,480,809 4,354,628 4,732,331 Income before income tax expense 1,006,703 1,023,629 2,227,889 1,796,891 Income tax expense 276,386 275,017 618,756 480,591 Net income $ 730,317 $ 748,612 $ 1,609,133 $ 1,316,300 Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.59 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.59 $ 0.46 Dividends per share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.44





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.84 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.82 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 6.55 6.65 7.13 5.37 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 12.82 13.57 13.00 15.23 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 12.55 14.32 12.55 14.32 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.48 3.44 3.49 3.34 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.52 3.55 3.52 3.46 Other expense to average assets 0.63 0.75 1.26 1.47 Efficiency ratio (3) 68.66 69.29 66.17 71.12 Dividend payout ratio 39.29 37.86 37.38 95.88





At or for the At or for the Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 19.41 % 19.58 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.16 18.32 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 18.16 18.32 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 13.10 13.27 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.47 (0.02 ) Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.21 1.27 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.35 0.57 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.30 0.48 Other Data: Book Value per common share $ 15.99 $ 16.53 Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $ 15.72 $ 16.26 Number of full-service offices 3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.

(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.

(5) Annualized.

(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.

(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.



