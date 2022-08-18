Trax Launches Trax CPG NXT: Solutions for Brands to Solve the Biggest Pain Points in Retail

Trax applies its decade of expertise in computer vision solutions for retail to suite of solutions packaged to deliver incremental valued outcomes to CPG customers

Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, announces the launch of ‘Trax CPG NXT,' a suite of next generation computer vision-powered solutions designed to address the most salient issues facing consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers today.

With Trax CPG NXT, clients benefit from more than a decade of deep industry expertise and experience enabling brands to drive more effective and efficient in-store execution. The suite of solutions offers industry best practices for incremental growth. The four solutions include Trax Field Optimizer, Trax Perfect Store, Trax Category Excellence and Trax Contract Compliance, each available now globally.

Trax Field Optimizer

Trax Field Optimizer empowers sales reps and merchandisers with computer vision-powered real-time shelf insights to fix execution gaps and drive incremental sales in the store. At headquarters, managers can leverage analytics dashboards to monitor and optimize the execution performance of their field teams.

Trax Perfect Store

Trax Perfect Store provides headquarters and field teams with visibility into store conditions to manage their Perfect Store programs.

Trax Category Excellence

Trax Category Excellence provides category teams with powerful shelf insights and trends about the entire category. This enables them to better manage innovation planning, assortment optimization and overall category growth, in addition to becoming trusted advisors to their retailer clients.

Trax Contract Compliance

Trax Contract Compliance provides key account, category and trade marketing teams with accurate visibility on how trade agreements are being executed in stores. Teams get meaningful analytics and insights into the compliance process with retailer partners to drive mutual growth and success.

"The introduction of Trax CPG NXT marks an important milestone for the company," said Barak Turovsky, chief product officer. "Being focused on both value and outcome for our customers has always been a point of pride for Trax. And with Trax CPG NXT we have essentially bottled up more than 10 years of experience working with the top CPG companies, emerging brands, and grocery retailers to offer new fit-for-purpose packaged solutions that address the biggest pain points in planning, executing, measuring, and optimizing the shelf." Turovsky goes on to add, "Beyond harnessing the power of our proprietary technologies in computer vision, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things hardware, we have leveraged our broad set of capabilities to equip our clients to digitize, analyze, and optimize the retail space at scale."

Trax CPG NXT Global Launch in India: Trax aims to help brands manage one of the most complex retail ecosystems in the world

"With the global launch of Trax CPG NXT, we are proud to offer CPG brands in India our latest suite of solutions which provides manufacturers better visibility and control even in unstructured, traditional retail environments. Trax has a proven history of supporting CPGs in India and other Asia-Pacific markets to optimize their retail execution and grow sales in a highly cost sensitive environment," said Karine Eloy, managing director APAC & EMEA. "With 12 million grocery retail outlets, a million wholesalers and distributors and a multi-tiered structure, the Indian grocery retail ecosystem - dominated by traditional trade - is one of the most complex in the world. We see tremendous opportunities to help brands navigate the uniquely Indian retail landscape."

Trax invites its clients, partners, and friends in the region to hear the company speak about Trax CPG NXT at Retail Technology Conclave 2022, hosted by the Retailers Association of India, in Mumbai, September 6-7.

For more information about Trax CPG NXT including availability visit www.traxretail.com/cpg-nxt.

About Trax

Trax's mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax's retail platform allows customers to understand and improve what is happening on shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers.

Many of the world's top CPG companies, emerging brands, and retail leaders use Trax's shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.

As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through development of artificial intelligence-powered solutions, autonomous data collection methods, and on-demand merchandising capabilities. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about Trax visit www.traxretail.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005680/en/