Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecasting period (2022-2029).

Market Overview

Pain control is an crucial part of scientific remedy. Migraine, decrease back pain, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, localised musculoskeletal pain, and localised neuropathic pain are all examples of continual ache syndromes. While opioids can be applicable for acute or continual pain associated with palliative or quit-of-lifestyles care, as well as modern-day most cancers remedy, there are also non-opioid pain control alternatives. Non-opioid ache treatment is an option for mild to moderate pain. Non-opioid ache alleviation is to be had without a prescription and as over the counter medications.

In addition to the market insights along with market value, growth price, market segments, geographical insurance, marketplace gamers, and market state of affairs, the market file curated by means of the Data Bridge Market Research team additionally consists of in-depth expert evaluation, affected person epidemiology, pipeline evaluation, pricing evaluation, and regulatory framework.

Download free sample @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/non-opioid-pain-treatment-market

Market Dynamics

High instances of continual ache-associated conditions

The rising occurrence of chronic ache in India is predicted to push the non-opioid ache patch marketplace in South Asia. The marketplace is anticipated to enjoy the authorities's increasing investments in the creation of a nicely-set up healthcare infrastructure to treat pain-associated issues.

Scientists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the H B National Institute, as an instance, undertook a take a look at in 2018 December to better apprehend the effect and importance of chronic pain across Southeast Asia. A total of 4000 Indian sufferers had been screened, with 800 of them finishing a pain questionnaire.

Females had a better incidence than males, and the prevalence accelerated dramatically among men and women elderly sixty five and up. The numbers are expected to develop within the near destiny, thereby augmenting the call for for non-opioid heat patches in India.

Increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis

The rising international incidence of osteoarthritis, fueled through the growing old populace, joint accidents, weight problems, repeated pressure at the joint, genetics, metabolic ailments, and bone abnormalities, is anticipated to gas call for for non-opioid pain treatment patches.

It is the maximum normal type of arthritis, and it maximum commonly influences the knees, hips, and palms. According to the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, about 45.5 million adults inside the United States have some kind of arthritis, with that variety anticipated to upward thrust to seventy eight million via 2040.

Osteoarthritis affects more or less 31 million humans inside the United States. This tendency is predicted to preserve in lots of areas of the world in the future years, propelling the marketplace ahead.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

NSAIDs

Corticosteroids

Medical Cannabis Treatment

Menthol-Containing Treatment

Others

By Application

Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Other Pain

Competitive Trends

Some of the major key players in the market are Aphria Inc., Aurora, Bedrocan, Canopy Growth Corp., Cara Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Cronos Group, GW Pharmaceuticals, Medical Marijuana Inc., Medropharm Gmbh, Panag Pharma Inc., Tilray, US Worldmeds LLC, and Vanway.

In May 2019, Cronos Group opens a cannabinoid device R&D facility, based in Israel.

In April 2019, Canopy Growth announced a plan to acquire U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, Acreage Holdings at a time when cannabis production and sale become federally legal in the US.

Trending Topics

Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market

Cancer Pain Market

Sciatica Treatment Market

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/non-opioid-pain-treatment-market



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence