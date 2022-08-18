BitKeep Releases Its V 7.1.5

75+ Mainnets, 15K+ DApps, 1M+ NFTs supported

Arizona, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - As the top decentralized multi-chain crypto wallet in Asia, BitKeep provides services to 6 million+ users around the world with Wallet, Swap, NFT Market, DApp, and Discover all integrated in a single app.

BitKeep, the top decentralized multi-chain digital wallet in Asia, integrates Wallet, Swap, NFT Market, DApp and Discover in a single location. With a user base of nearly six million across 168 countries and regions, BitKeep forged strategic partnerships with multiple top 30 mainnets (including Polygon, Solana, BSC, ETH, Heco, OKChain, TRON, Fantom, WAX, IOST, AVAX, zkSync), becoming their authorized wallet. With 75+ mainnets, 15,000+ DApps, 1,000,000+ NFTs and 250,000+ tokens supported, BitKeep is dedicated to creating the world's largest Web3.0 gateway.

Download the BitKeep Wallet here: http://bitkeep.onelink.me/rNYp/mt5w6hpu

In this V7.1.5 version, there are a new trading event in NFT Market, and a $1m Incentive section (also in the NFT market). The app now supports facial recognition payment and fingerprint payment. The team has also added Plug, Ethereum Classic and Lucky to its list of supported mainnets, and its InstantGas feature is made available to FTM and AVAX-C token swaps. BitKeep users will not only get more from BitKeep NFT Market, but also get more convenient services from this latest release.

NFT Market trading dividends

In this BitKeep NFT Market trading week, BitKeep will provide generous prizes, including share 50% of all TX fee proceeds from this event with the top 5 traders.

Launch BitKeep, tap NFT Market, and tap "Prize" to access the latest event.

BitKeep NFT Market $1m Incentives

BitKeep NFT Market $1m Incentive is a campaign jointly launched by BitKeep and our partner NFT projects to offer NFTs at their lowest prices.

Launch BitKeep app, tap NFT Market, and tap "1M Incentives" to enter the event page.

Facial recognition and fingerprint payment to make it faster for you to complete a transaction

With Facial recognition and fingerprint payment feature enabled, users don't need to input their passwords every time and they can get all transactions done faster and easier.

How to enable the feature:

1. Launch BitKeep, go to "Discover" and tap the setting icon in the upper right corner. Tap "Fingerprint payment" and verify your fingerprint.

2. When you're making a transaction and the app asks you to enter your password, a fingerprint icon is now shown on the pop-up pane. Tap the icon and choose "Yes".

3. Launch BitKeep, go to "Discover" and tap "Security and Privacy". Tap "Fingerprint payment" and verify your fingerprint.

A total of 75+ mainnets supported

BitKeep V7.1.5 supports more than 75 mainnets, including Plug, Ethereum Classic, and Lucky. Users are now able to participate in related projects and trade through BitKeep.

Just launch BitKeep and tap "Add a Mainnet" to add these newly supported mainnet.

The InstantGas feature now supports FTM and AVAX-C token swaps

With the world's first InstantGas feature, BitKeep users do not need to hold TRX, BNB, FTM, etc. in advance to make Swap transactions. In addition to Tron and BSC, FTM and AVAX-C are also supported in the latest version.

DApp Airdrop Section

BitKeep is the home to 15,000+ DApps now. With BitKeep DApp Browser, users can get tokens in all kinds of airdrop events for free. Launch BitKeep and select "DApp". Tap "Ongoing Airdrops" to enter the airdrop page, and choose one of the events to participate.

