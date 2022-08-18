Submit Release
St. Albans// Request for Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                                                                        
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08.17.2022 / 0406 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Steeple Market in Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08.17.2022 at 0330 hours a dark colored vehicle (may be a Subaru Forrester) pulled into Steeple Market. The suspect stole a box of Cocoa Puff Snacks then broke into the store. They took a large amount of cigarettes to include, Marlboro Reds, Marlboro 100s, Newport, American Spirits, Old Gold Red, and Sonoma. They left the store at 0406 hours. If anyone has any information please call 802-524-5993.

 

