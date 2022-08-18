St. Albans// Request for Information



VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08.17.2022 / 0406 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Steeple Market in Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08.17.2022 at 0330 hours a dark colored vehicle (may be a Subaru Forrester) pulled into Steeple Market. The suspect stole a box of Cocoa Puff Snacks then broke into the store. They took a large amount of cigarettes to include, Marlboro Reds, Marlboro 100s, Newport, American Spirits, Old Gold Red, and Sonoma. They left the store at 0406 hours. If anyone has any information please call 802-524-5993.