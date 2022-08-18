St. Albans// Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08.17.2022 / 0406 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Steeple Market in Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08.17.2022 at 0330 hours a dark colored vehicle (may be a Subaru Forrester) pulled into Steeple Market. The suspect stole a box of Cocoa Puff Snacks then broke into the store. They took a large amount of cigarettes to include, Marlboro Reds, Marlboro 100s, Newport, American Spirits, Old Gold Red, and Sonoma. They left the store at 0406 hours. If anyone has any information please call 802-524-5993.