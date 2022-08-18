Arrest Made in Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to burglary two and destruction of property offenses that occurred in the Fifth District.

Theft One/Destruction of Property

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect was in the rear of an establishment in the 3400 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The suspect destroyed and took property. The suspect fled the scene. CCN #22116821

Burglary Two/Destruction of Property

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 7:49 am, the suspect gained entry in an establishment in the 3400 block of 12th Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect destroyed and took property. The suspect fled the scene. CCN #22117137

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 32 year-old Demitrius Hansford , of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

###