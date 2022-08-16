Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, August 16 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany Ralf Horlemann.

Presenting his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Ambassador Ralf Horlemann said: Salaam, Mr. President, good morning.

President Ilham Aliyev: Salaam alaikum, good morning.

Ambassador Ralf Horlemann: It’s a great honor for me to be Germany’s next ambassador to your country. I’m looking forward to working with you and your government to improve and further broaden our relations.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Ambassador Ralf Horlemann: I am really grateful, first of all being received in your country with so much warmth. We have a very broad relationship between our countries and there is lots of work ahead and many opportunities also waiting.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, you are right. We have a very broad agenda and already a good history of cooperation. As you know German companies are broadly represented in Azerbaijan and I am sure that their activity will be even more large-scale. We have very good political contacts and high-level exchange of visits. Of course, we need to see what are the new opportunities. Because bilateral relations between Germany and Azerbaijan are very important for the region also and for our countries.

Touching upon the Azerbaijan-European Union relations, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the special role of Germany in developing these relations and said: We are grateful for all support of our EU-Azerbaijan bilateral agenda which is also broadening and covers many areas. You know about very successful visit of Madame Ursula von der Leyen and very constructive negotiations we had.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that cooperation with the European Union has wide prospects in various areas, including energy, transport and transport corridors, trade and investment. Noting that the energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Commission has been launched, the head of state stated that this dialogue covers not only gas, but also oil, hydrogen, and electric energy, and said: Azerbaijan is transforming into a very important player on the energy market not only with oil and gas which was traditional, but also with electric energy, hydrogen in the future, petrochemicals all what we export. And we completed the major transportation infrastructure right on time.

The head of state expressed his hope that the ambassador will spare no effort in expanding the bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Ralf Horlemann: And quite honestly, I am looking forward to it because it is a positive agenda we can develop, and as you rightly pointed out Germany and Azerbaijan have broad and comprehensive relationship, very constructive political dialogue, a robust economic relationship. Azerbaijan is by far the most important economic partner of Germany in the region. We see big potential especially in the field of energy and renewable energy.

During the conversation, they also discussed Azerbaijan`s large-scale problem of mines in the liberated territories, 4,000 Azerbaijanis who are considered as missing persons since the first Karabakh war, as well as the Azerbaijan-initiated peace agenda which serves to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.