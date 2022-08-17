Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on birthday anniversary of Muslum Magomayev

AZERBAIJAN, August 17 - 17 august 2022, 10:00

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the 80th birth anniversary of People's artist of Azerbaijan and USSR Muslum Magomayev.

The post says: “Unforgettable and dear Friend, I pay a tribute of respect to your blessed memory!”

