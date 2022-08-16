Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Argentina

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic Mariangeles Bellusci.

Ambassador Mariangeles Bellusci conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to the head of state, and presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and best wishes of Alberto Fernandez, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Argentine President.

Hailing the level of political relations between the two countries, the head of state stressed the necessity of expanding cooperation in trade and economic spheres, adding that there is a good potential for this.

Saying that she is happy to be in Azerbaijan, the Argentine ambassador emphasized that she is deeply impressed by the beauty of Baku and witnessed great hospitality in the country.

Ambassador Mariangeles Bellusci noted the importance of expanding economic and trade relations, and defining health, technologies, agriculture and other new areas of cooperation in this regard.