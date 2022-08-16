Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,938 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Argentina

AZERBAIJAN, August 16 - 16 august 2022, 11:40

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic Mariangeles Bellusci.

Ambassador Mariangeles Bellusci conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to the head of state, and presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and best wishes of Alberto Fernandez, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Argentine President.

Hailing the level of political relations between the two countries, the head of state stressed the necessity of expanding cooperation in trade and economic spheres, adding that there is a good potential for this.

Saying that she is happy to be in Azerbaijan, the Argentine ambassador emphasized that she is deeply impressed by the beauty of Baku and witnessed great hospitality in the country.

Ambassador Mariangeles Bellusci noted the importance of expanding economic and trade relations, and defining health, technologies, agriculture and other new areas of cooperation in this regard.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Argentina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.