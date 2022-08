Automated External Defibrillators Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Automated defibrillators market provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated defibrillators are devices that automatically analyze the heart rhythm and incase of any problem detected it responds by delivering an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm. It has a small size and is easy to use, due to which automated external defibrillators market are installed in many settings (such as hospitals and airports), and play a key role in expanding the number of opportunities for life-saving defibrillation.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Some of the leading manufacturing companies included in the report are Medtronic PLC, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott laboratories), Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Biotronik Se & Co.Kg, Physio-Control International, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital Group), Sorin Group (Now Livanova PLC), and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

The technological advancements in automated defibrillators, rise in prevalence in cardiovascular diseases, and rapid growth in the aging population t are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, growth in focus to provide public access defibrillators also fuel the market growth. In contrast, increase in pricing pressure on market players restraint the market growth. However, emerging markets make way for growth opportunities for the market.

This report segments the automated defibrillator market based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into semi-automated external defibrillators and fully automated external defibrillator. In terms of end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, & cardiac centers, pre-hospitals, public access markets, home care and alternate care markets. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automated defibrillators market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

โ€ข It presents a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข Extensive analysis of the market by product type elucidates the various forms of available automated defibrillators.

โ€ข Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

โ€ข By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

