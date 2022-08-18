DLNR News Release – WILDFIRE PROTECTION PLANNING WORKSHOPS FOCUS ON ROLE OF INDIVIDUALS, COMMUNITY

(HONOLULU) – Is there a role for ordinary citizens in wildfire prevention? Answers to this question and more were addressed at two virtual community planning workshops held August 16 for residents of East Honolulu.

Individuals from Kapahulu to Hawaii Kai joined Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) staff along with project partners from the Honolulu Fire Department and DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) yesterday in collaborative, community-driven discussions around wildfire safety and preparedness.

HWMO co-executive directors Nani Barretto and Elizabeth Pickett hosted the workshops which were designed to educate and give voice to local concerns around wildfire prevention. In addition to presenting surprising statistics and information on wildfires in Hawaii and the Pacific Region, HWMO staff facilitated breakout groups empowering participants to share their ideas and concerns around wildfire issues. The groups talked about fire hazards and ways to reduce potential threats around their homes, how to improve firefighter safety, wildfire impacts on natural resources (watersheds, air quality, native forests and plants), and brainstormed solutions for their own neighborhoods.

“There is a lot we can do individually and collectively to protect our homes, families, and communities from wildfire,” said Barretto. “The journey toward community wildfire preparedness and resilience begins with neighbors and diverse stakeholders coming together like this to think through their shared concerns and priorities around wildfire.”

Protecting ourselves and our neighborhoods from the threat of wildfire starts with individuals and communities. Those who make up our federal, state, and county fire departments are ready and willing to respond to protect lives and property but should be our last line of defense.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Community Wildfire Planning for East Honolulu (Aug. 16, 2022)

https://youtu.be/9iNdV8d_Bbs

Presentation – East Honolulu Community Wildfire Planning (Aug. 16, 2022)

http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/HWMO-Presentation_Aug-16-2022_East-Honolulu-Community-Wildfire-Planning.pdf

To learn more about the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, wildfire preparedness, or getting involved in your community, visit www.hawaiiwildfire.org.

