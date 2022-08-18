6 Tips for Inflating Your Mealtime Options Amid Food Price Spikes

Once you’re home with your groceries, make the most of them by getting creative in the kitchen.

Let’s say you opted for a whole chicken (it’s cheaper to cut it up yourself instead of buying specific parts, like just a breast, Henley noted, and bone-in meats will be cheaper than boneless). Try using “less desirable” cuts, like organ meats, too, she suggested, and stretch that protein by adding beans, nuts or even eggs.

“There are so many things out there cookbook-wise, and recipes and techniques that people can access (online) for free that weren’t available when I was younger,” Henley said.

Worthington also recommends checking out the Maryland SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education) website and its Cooking 5 Ways resource for ideas on adding variety to beans, rice, canned goods and other pantry staples.