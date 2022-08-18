Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,929 in the last 365 days.

6 Tips for Inflating Your Mealtime Options Amid Food Price Spikes

Once you’re home with your groceries, make the most of them by getting creative in the kitchen.

Let’s say you opted for a whole chicken (it’s cheaper to cut it up yourself instead of buying specific parts, like just a breast, Henley noted, and bone-in meats will be cheaper than boneless). Try using “less desirable” cuts, like organ meats, too, she suggested, and stretch that protein by adding beans, nuts or even eggs.

“There are so many things out there cookbook-wise, and recipes and techniques that people can access (online) for free that weren’t available when I was younger,” Henley said.

Worthington also recommends checking out the Maryland SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education) website and its Cooking 5 Ways resource for ideas on adding variety to beans, rice, canned goods and other pantry staples.

You just read:

6 Tips for Inflating Your Mealtime Options Amid Food Price Spikes

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.