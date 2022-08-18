ReinerStop & Bluebonnet Feeds Join Forces at The Run For A Million to Provide Reining Access and Education
Bluebonnet Show Time at TRFAM Open Shoot Out will continue winning fans with judging-focused educational post-show review of the best reining in the industry.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Show Time heads to the bright lights of Vegas to cover The Run For A Million’s $150,000 added Open Shoot Out. This special event is open to all riders and horses of any age as they compete for six coveted spots at the 2023 Million Dollar Competition.
Show Time is teaming up with Bluebonnet Feeds to create a fun and educational experience for viewers. With a shared passion for increasing the knowledge base of equestrians through education and access to information, Bluebonnet Feeds and Show Time are working together to break down obstacles, bring openness and clarity to their industries, and remove the drama that discourages participation. Together, they are helping horse enthusiasts at all levels build a solid foundation of knowledge and feed their passion.
“The Run For A Million is an exciting opportunity for our teams to come together and bring unparalleled access to industry insights, and continue our commitment to invest back into the performance horse community. We’re wishing all of the competitors safe travels, winning odds, and fun rides in Vegas!” - Bluebonnet Feeds Director of Marketing, Kaitlyn Hurst
ReinerStop’s Sheley Brien and Chelsea Sutton will continue their Facebook Go Live coverage from behind the scenes leading up to the Shoot Out. They will further contribute to fan development by providing printed score sheets in the Bridle & Bit Magazine and on the back of draw sheets. Offering these interactive elements allows spectators to follow along and record their own scores, compare to judge scoring, and then bring their questions to the experts during the live broadcast.
The Bluebonnet Show Time at the Open Shoot Out will be broadcast on Monday, August 22 at 5:00pm Eastern/8:00pm Pacific. Show Time brings expert panelists, Brian Dygert & Mario Boisjoli, on board to review 15 runs and help viewers better understand the NRHA judging system. Open discussions on maneuver scoring, penalty application, and other judging considerations lead viewers to greater understanding of how they are judged.
The Bluebonnet Show Time at TRFAM Shoot Out marks the third in a four-series Show Time extravaganza that started with the Reining By The Bay, then headed east to the North American Reining Stakes, and will conclude with the High Roller Reining Classic on September 19.
Thanks to generous sponsors, all Show Time episodes can be viewed on demand for two weeks post broadcast. Subscribers can still access the North American Reining Stakes Show Time until August 21st, subscribe now to receive your access link before time runs out.
Founded in 2012, ReinerStop has evolved into an online resource that uses the sport of reining to connect horse enthusiasts to the equine industry. ReinerStop believes horses change lives and aims to remove barriers that discourage people from easily accessing horses and industry information. People at all levels are invited to join the conversation as education and entertainment are combined through weekly interviews with industry experts and seasonal coverage of premier events. Connect with ReinerStop at www.ReinerStop.com or on Facebook or Instagram.
