United Help Ukraine Raises Funds to Support Hibuki Therapy Project for Ukrainian Children
The Hibuki Therapy Project helps displaced Ukrainian children cope with war trauma and PTSD using therapeutic toy dogs.GAITHERSBURG, MD, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Help Ukraine (“UHU”), a volunteer-based nonprofit providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine since 2014, has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the Hibuki Therapy Project that deploys “Hibuki” toy dogs to help child psychologists address the mental health needs of refugee and displaced children in Ukraine. UHU is raising funds to finance the shipment of 10,000 Hibuki therapy dogs along with qualified therapy support on the ground to benefit all Ukrainian children with signs of trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.
In 2006, a team of Israeli psychologists led by Dr. Shai Hen Gal developed the Hibuki therapy dogs while working with war-impacted children. The Hibuki Therapy Project uses a special stuffed dog that has been proven effective in case studies worldwide. Now, UHU is working alongside the Israeli psychologists to bring Hibuki therapy dogs to all impacted Ukrainian children. According to UNICEF, 3 million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries have been impacted in the last three months of the war.
“Children are among the most vulnerable group of refugees, and these children have often survived the unimaginable,” said Maryna Baydyuk, President of UHU. “United Help Ukraine is committed to providing them access to proven Hibuki therapy to help them process their trauma and provide a chance to start healing.”
Fundraising by UHU has resulted in $58,000 in donations to date, and through these and other efforts, 6,100 Hibuki dogs have already been purchased to be delivered to Ukrainian children. Of this number, 1,100 were manufactured by local seamstresses in Dnipro, helping Ukrainian workers secure an income that might not otherwise have been available during the war.
UHU is collaborating with its Israeli partners to train therapists, doctors, teachers and other volunteers in Ukraine on how to employ the Hibuki intervention. Over 150 Ukrainian volunteers on the ground in Ukraine have been trained. The first shipment of Hibuki dogs has been distributed through 19 therapy centers across Ukraine to children from the hardest hit war zones including Mariupol, Bucha, Hostomel, and Odessa.
“The Hibuki dog is more than just a toy – it is a critical therapy tool. When introduced by a trained adult, children are taught to switch from feeling like a victim to taking an active position as Hibuki’s caretaker,” said Dr. Shai Hen Gal, Hibuki method creator and Clinical Psychology Expert for the Israeli Ministry of Welfare and the Israeli Education Ministry. “It encourages them to project their emotions which are often hard to process, and start communicating with adults who can help.”
To learn more about the Hibuki Therapy Project or to donate to the initiative, please visit www.unitedhelpukraine.org/hibuki. Daily updates from the field are posted to Instagram @HibukiUkraine.
ABOUT UNITED HELP UKRAINE
Based in Maryland, United Help Ukraine (UHU) is a women-led and volunteer-run nonprofit 501(c)(3). UHU was formed in 2014 after the prior Russian attack on Ukraine. Our non-profit raises funds and awareness, procures and transports medical supplies and equipment, and provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine. For more information, visit www.unitedhelpukraine.org.
United Help Ukraine
Hibuki@unitedhelpukraine.org
Alla Levin