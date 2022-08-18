Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System Market Analysis, Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth

Needle-free injection system market provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needle-free injection system is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into jet, spring, laser, vibration. Applications covered in this study include cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and others. By end user, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed across the globe at country level to determine the Needle-free injection system market size and forecast for each segment and subsegment of the market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Antares Pharma, Inc. Endo International PLC, Pharmajet, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medical International Technology, Inc., Injex Pharma AG, National Medical Products, Inc., Valeritas, Inc., European Pharma Group, Penject Corporation, and Crossject SA are provided in this report.

The needle-free injection is a technology that enables the delivery of drug through skin by employing various drug propelling forces such as shock waves, Lorentz, electrophoresis, or pressure by gas. The technology eliminates the use of hypodermic needles as a drug delivery system. In addition, this technology is utilized for mass immunization programs, by eliminating the chances of needle infection and other complications, which arise from traditional needle delivery systems.

The growth of the global needle free injection system market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in occurrences of contagious diseases due to needlestick injuries. Moreover, increase in demand for self-injection systems is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, high development cost of needle-free injection technologies hinder the market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

