Padilla: Cable Cars, Makabubuti sa Seguridad at Kapaligiran - Palafox

PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 18, 2022 Cable Cars, Makabubuti sa Seguridad at Kapaligiran - Palafox Makabubuti sa seguridad at kapaligiran ang paggamit ng aerial cable cars bilang pantugon sa trapik sa Metro Manila at ibang urban centers sa Pilipinas, ayon sa batikang urban planner na si Felino "Jun" Palafox Jr. Ani Palafox, "future-proofing" na rin sa ating mga lungsod ang cable car system na ginagamit sa ibang bahagi ng mundo bilang sagot sa pagsikip ng mga daan. "The cable car is environment-friendly, and will future-proof our cities," sabi ni Palafox sa panayam sa DZRJ, tungkol sa paggamit ng cable car na huling iminungkahi ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong nakaraang linggo. Dagdag ni Palafox, matagal nang minungkahi ang paggamit ng cable car sa Metro Manila, at may ginawa nang tourism plan para sa cable cars na mag-uugnay sa tourist spots tulad ng Boracay at Caticlan, Davao City at Samal, at Ilocos at Cordillera. Ipinunto ni Palafox na bumaba ang kriminalidad sa lugar na gumagamit ng cable car, kasama ang Medellin sa Colombia. Sa Medellin, tumaas din ang kita ng mga residente, dagdag nito. Ayon sa kanya, mas kakaunti ang gagawa ng krimen kung marami ang nakatingin. Isa pang benepisyo ng cable car ay mas madaling makita at aksyunan ang sakuna tulad ng sunog, o ang mga paglabag sa batas tulad ng illegal logging. Pero ang pinakamahalaga, aniya, ay hindi na masasayang ang oras ng mga empleyado sa pagbiyahe sa trabaho at pag-uwi. Aniya, anim hanggang walong oras ang ginugugol ng mga empleyado sa Metro Manila kada araw sa pagbibiyahe. Ayon din kay Palafox, maaaring maging landmarks ang mga tore ng cable car system kung itatayo ito sa EDSA - at kung aaprubahan ito, maaari itong mabuo as loob ng 18 buwan. Noong nakaraang linggo, iminungkahi ni Padilla ang aerial cable car para tugunan ang problema ng trapik sa Metro Manila. Aniya, dumaan na ito sa pag-aaral at aprubado na ng nakaraang administrasyon. Kasama sa mungkahi ng DoTr ang 4.5-km na cable car system na uugnay sa mga siyudad ng Marikina at Pasig, na may mga stop sa Quezon City at Pasig. Cable Car System to Boost Security and Benefit Environment, says Urban Planner Palafox An aerial cable car system will not only help alleviate the traffic situation in Metro Manila and other urban centers in the Philippines - it will also boost security and benefit the environment, according to renowned urban planner Felino "Jun" Palafox Jr. Palafox said establishing such a system, which he noted is becoming a "global trend," would be tantamount to "future-proofing" our cities from the perennial problem of traffic. "The cable car is environment-friendly, and will future-proof our cities," Palafox said in an interview on DZRJ, referring to the use of cable cars that was proposed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla last week. He noted there has been a proposal to use cable cars in Metro Manila, while tourism plans have been drawn up to use cable cars to link tourist spots such as Boracay and Caticlan; Davao City and Samal; and Ilocos and Cordillera. Palafox added the cable cars have the added benefit of lowering criminality as shown in areas where they are used - such as Medellin in Colombia. He noted that in Medellin, residents near the facilities got livelihood opportunities. On the other hand, he said very few criminals would do their thing in facilities where there are many people. Another benefit of the cable car system is that the view from the air can lead to faster response to disasters such as fires, or violations of the law such as illegal logging. But most importantly, Palafox said, is that employees will save precious time that would otherwise be spent commuting - citing studies that show employees in Metro Manila spend six to eight hours a day just to commute. He added the towers for the cable car system can become landmarks if they are built along EDSA - and if the project is approved, it can be completed in as little as 18 months. Last week, Padilla suggested the use of an aerial cable car system to address the problem of traffic in Metro Manila, saying it had undergone a study and was approved by the past administration. The Department of Transportation's proposal involves a 4.5-km cable car system that will link Marikina and Pasig Cities, with stops in Quezon and Pasig Cities.