Posted on Aug 17, 2022 in News

August 17, 2022

DLIR Announces Free Virtual Job Summit H.U.B. Workshops

Industry Experts Share Hacks, Tips & Insights Aug. 23-25

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced a three-day series of workshops to assist job seekers during this dynamic period in the local labor market as it continues to evolve due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. These live, interactive sessions will offer an opportunity for job seekers to learn from labor market experts and peers’ hacks, tips and insights on finding that right job for them.

“Today’s labor market has given workers more choice as the unemployment rate is relatively low with high employer demand,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Administrator. “This Great Resignation period of job shuffling in Hawaiʻi offers an historic opportunity for individuals to obtain better, more satisfying jobs and careers and the H.U.B. “knowledge-to-action” workshops were developed to facilitate these opportunities.”

Job seekers will discover the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of the job-seeking journey in the current job market through the following Helpful, Useful & Basic Tools (H.U.B) offerings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

8/23, Tue.: Finding You – Digital Literacy, Connecting to Resources, Assessing You

8/24, Wed.: Finding the Right Job for You – Researching & Aligning Yourself to a Job-Career-Organization

8/25, Thur.: Getting the Job – Applications, Resumes & Interviewing

Registration is available via: https://jobSummit.eventbrite.com.

The H.U.B. Summit is part of an ongoing, monthly series of H.U.B. Workshops offered by the Workforce Development Division designed to facilitate job searching through live, interactive virtual workshops covering the basics of the internet, email, Zoom, and Google Docs & Drive. More information is available at: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/job-fairs-and-training-opportunities/

