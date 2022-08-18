Eelink Announces Top 10 Best IoT Device Manufacturers and Hardware Sensor Companies

The list is specifically designed for the shipping and logistics industries.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eelink is pleased to announce its highly anticipated list for the top 10 best IoT device manufacturers and hardware sensor companies in the shipping and logistics space.Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology is the leading GPS Tracking Device and IoT Device Manufacturer focused on providing OEM/ODM service. As a leading product engineering and manufacturing company, Eelink works with global customers in various technology domains, including real-time cargo tracking & monitoring solutions, cloud managed global IoT solutions, supply chain visibility solutions, supply chain management, real-time cold chain solutions, and global transportation & logistics solutions.In the company’s latest news, Eelink has announced its list of the top 10 best IoT device manufacturers in the world, a result of the increasing popularity of IoT devices and sensors in the shipping and logistics industry. According to the company, there are more IoT hardware companies now than ever before because tracking devices have quickly become a staple in supply chain management.“The benefits of using these devices are vast and can impact a company’s bottom line in a positive way,” says Apple Ko, founder of Eelink. “The use of GPS tracking allows companies to know the exact location of shipments at all times. This information is vital in case of an emergency such as a natural disaster or unexpected container access. In addition, temperature tracking ensures that items are being shipped and stored at the correct temperatures. This is especially important for perishable items and data can be used to improve processes and make decisions that impact the bottom line. In order to benefit from all this information, it takes sourcing devices from the most reputable IoT device tech developers and manufacturers – and we have done just that with our top 10 list.”The top 10 best IoT device manufacturers and devices announced by the company include:Cal/Amp Device Company“The Cal/Amp brand offers a variety of global transportation and logistics solutions for companies that represent many industries,” Ko says. “It does not matter if you ship sensitive electronics, food products that require cold chain storage and transportation, or general goods that only require GPS tracking for security and oversight reasons. When you choose IoT devices for goods transportation visibility, you need to know that you are getting reliable hardware with the most accurate data collection sensors and storage possible. Since every organization has unique needs when it comes to tracking their shipments, it helps to have a variety of different IoT devices to consider. Some companies need to cold chain management for products like food, beverages, and cosmetics. Others care more about logistic speed in order to deliver goods to the customer as quickly as possible. All the data collected from sensors that transmit through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi benefits operations in a big way. This data can then be used to improve planning and operations, as well as impact company profits. For example, if a company knows that a shipment is going to be delivered late, they can plan accordingly and save money on missed delivery fees. Additionally, if a shipment experiences a dramatic change in temperature, the company can take appropriate action to ensure that the goods are not damaged. By using IoT shipment tracker devices, companies can maximize their efficiency and profits.”Eelink IoT Sensors“One of the most respected IoT device manufacturers on Earth today, EELink provides a large selection of sensors and trackers designed for specific purposes,” Ko says. “Not only are there technological advancements impressive was in the industry, but they also offer a high level of customer service for every organization who uses their products. Besides the many available devices, they can also provide customized GPS and data collection gadgets specific to your corporate needs. As an actual manufacturer instead of a wholesale or retail source, you get the benefit of knowledge, experience, and technical support that you may not find with other brands. This also helps by delivering top-of-the-line IoT solutions at affordable prices. There is no middleman markup that can cut into your company’s overhead costs. In the full collection of logistics visibility, cargo monitoring, vehicle tracking, fleet management, shipment management, and other foci, you will find a vast selection of unique IoT products that suit any needs. Improve supply chain visibility, protect your assets and investments, and comply more effectively and rapidly with all shipping and transportation regulations. EELink helps you do it all no matter what your specific data sensing, collection, and analysis needs.”AT&T Fleet Complete Devices“This popular telecommunications business, which is well known on a global scale, offers IoT devices for logistics visibility alongside many other products and services,” states Ko. “AT&T Business has multiple options depending on your company’s specific needs and interests. These range from fleet trackers to identify the GPS location, movement, and status of trucks or other vehicles to small asset trackers that give more specific data about things like temperature, light exposure, and humidity. Supply chain tracking is an important process for businesses of all sizes. The use of IoT devices and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity can help to ensure the accuracy and security of supply chain tracking. In the full range of IoT devices, AT&T is a popular and trusted brand, which can go a long way to helping companies make decisions about who to use. However, it is still important to look carefully at the benefits received from the shipment management devices themselves.”Motiv IoT Device Manufacturer“Another IoT devices manufacturer for supply chain visibility is the Motiv.io software and hardware brand,” says Ko. “They focus in part on development and manufacture of customized telemetry hardware design for a diverse range of applications. These tailored solutions can service many types of organizations who need logistic visibility, supply chain tracking, and asset management. They are not dedicated to IoT sensor manufacturing alone. They also offer things like process monitoring for industrial equipment and system control for digital signage. However, things like temperature, GPS, and road speed data collection are in their wheelhouse. In the end, companies need to consider whether it makes more sense to invest in products from a multi-focused brand or go with another top device manufacturer with a specialty in supply chain and cargo data tracking. Often, specialization leads to greater advancements in capabilities, power, and customer benefits overall. Explore your unique needs for IoT devices and make sure a company can fulfill them effectively. When it comes to using IoT trackers, there are many reasons as to why they are a valuable tool. One of the most important reasons is the reliability of data tracking. With an IoT tracker, businesses can be sure that assets and shipments are tracked accurately and in a timely manner. This can be crucial for a business’s bottom line. While this IoT device provider does not offer a wide range of individual products, they are a trusted solution in the industry.”Lightbug Monitoring Solutions“The Lightbug company boasts one of the smallest GPS trackers in the world that uses 4G connectivity,” Ko said. “For the most part, however, size is not a serious issue when it comes to IoT devices for logistics visibility and cargo tracking. Instead, companies that want information about their products and shipments throughout the entire supply chain process want functionality and reliability instead. This option in the list of the best IoT device companies has several products available with Bluetooth, long battery life, and multipurpose data collection. IoT devices can be used to track items throughout the supply chain. These devices can be used to monitor the temperature of items in transit, track location, and log when items have been delivered. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity can update records in real time. Devices with these onboard capabilities increase the overall efficiency and speed of handling unforeseen events. In order to keep track of goods as they move through the supply chain, many companies are turning to IoT manufacturers. These devices provide a way to track items at each step of the process, from production to delivery. This helps to ensure that products are delivered on time and in good condition. This IoT devices manufacturer offers everything from simple GPS location information to more robust metrics including temperature, humidity, and light exposure for shipping container and cargo tracking.”Sensitech IoT Sensing Devices“With a special interest in cold chain tracking, the Sensitech brand of IoT devices delivers high capability for a wide selection of different industries and company types,” says Ko. “This includes prepared food and ingredients, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, and both consumer and industrial electronics and sensitive materials. With over 30 years of experience in the tech development world, this company has made its mark in the realm of Internet of Things development in a big way. One of the most important reasons to use IoT trackers is the amount of data that they can provide. By tracking data such as location, temperature, and humidity, businesses can get a better understanding of what is happening with their products. This information can help them make better decisions about their products and improve their operations. The well-designed products from this brand include a combination of temperature, security, and location tracking with a robust analytics platform and mobile application that helps corporations use the data effectively.”NimbleLink Devices for Shipment Tracking“IoT manufacturers help streamline the logistics process,” said Ko. “The NimbleLink IoT device manufacturer offers multiple solutions that can benefit production companies, import/export firms, shipping organizations, and consumer-focused buyers alike. By tracking location and conditions of products and materials, all types of companies can optimize their distribution network and ensure that goods are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible. This brand of Internet of Things asset tracking devices offers simple data collection for GPS location, motion, open-door light levels, temperature, and humidity. These are all essential parts of the product and part management process. If a shipment that relies on cold chain conditions fails to maintain proper temperature levels, for example, it can result in a large loss of goods, money, and customer satisfaction. Getting information as quickly as possible helps alleviate these risks. Not only do they log the data received by high and sensors, but they also use the latest cellular technology and global communications options to send the information reliably. The hardware is ruggedly constructed for long-term use, has exceptional battery life of up to 14 years of function, and allow for a wide range of use cases to serve many industries and individual supply chain needs.”Orbcomm IoT Hardware“Overall, there are many reasons why using IoT trackers is a wise decision,” states Ko. “They are reliable and provide valuable data that can help businesses improve their operations. In order for an organization to benefit from this unique modern technology, however, they need to choose options from a company with a track record of reliability and success. Orbcomm has offered software and device manufacturing services for over 30 years and has become a key player in the IoT world. In today's digital age, more and more businesses are turning to the Internet of Things to improve their supply chain tracking. When these devices connect through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi technology, it becomes much easier for businesses to keep track of where their products are at all times. This allows them to identify any issues that may arise during the shipping process and fix them as quickly as possible. Additionally, by using IoT devices, businesses can get real-time updates on the location of their products, which can help them make better decisions about where to allocate their resources more efficiently. This brand does not manufacture supply chain data trackers or GPS locators only. They offer an integrated platform that allows customers to access data in a user-friendly way.”Particle Device Manufacturing“If your company needs an all-in-one IoT asset tracking solution offered by a trusted worldwide brand, the options from Particle.io may be the right choice for you,” Ko says. “IoT tracking devices for shipments are becoming more and more popular due to the reliability and data they provide. By attaching a small, low-cost IoT device to a shipment, businesses can track the location of their package in real-time, as well as receive other important data such as temperature and humidity levels. This information can help ensure that shipments are arriving at their destination safely and on time. The essential data collected and shared by the Particle system focuses on both fleet oversight and asset monitoring for any cargo or containers in transport. This gives you good control over the entire logistics process for whatever you need to send to another location. Their offerings include IoT devices for cold chain monitoring so you can ensure products like food, pharmaceuticals, and delicate electronics equipment arrive safely.”Avriem Supply Chain Visibility Trackers“Another option in the list of the best IoT device manufacturers is Arviem,” Ko states. “This company has been around since 2008 when it was initially launched in Switzerland. It now serves an international community of businesses that represent many industries and niches. As long as they need cargo tracking and supply chain sensor devices, this manufacturing company seeks to provide the best solution. They pacifically focused on food and beverage, industrial chemicals and manufacturing, cosmetics, and tobacco product industries. Instead of just manufacturing IoT devices, this company focuses more on delivering a comprehensive system with a monitoring software platform. It covers GPS location, temperature fluctuations, humidity levels, intrusion detection and light exposure, shock detection in case of an accident or a dropped cargo container, and other specific data points.”“When it comes to discovering the best IoT devices manufacturer for real-time transportation visibility, it helps to look for companies with a track record of success,” says Ko. “The amount of research and development that goes into advancing technology gives a great indication of how effective these sensors and devices will be for your data-collection needs. Whether you need simple GPS information or more specific cold chain monitoring, the right IoT shipment tracking device manufacturer will help you achieve business goals and protect your assets every step of the way.”For more information about Eelink, please visit https://www.eelinktech.com/ About EelinkFounded in 2004, Eelink Communication Technology Limited is the top IoT GPS tracker manufacturer in China, with an exceptional reputation and 15 years of manufacturing experience. The company has mass-produced a variety of GPS tracking devices, including vehicle tracking devices, cargo tracking devices, wireless temperature monitoring devices, asset tracking devices, and much more.Eelink devices embedded in customers' products are monitoring conditions and transmitting data on cargo in motion all over the world, 24 hours a day. Temperature, humidity, open-door events, tilt/shock events, location, elevation, and other variables are all monitored by Eelink’s designs, meaning that companies can keep products safe, secure, and within time/temperature limitations from origin to final destination.