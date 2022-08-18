Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.17.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Joe Capurro, 68, of San Jose, has been appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board. Capurro has been a Sole Practitioner since 2012. He was an Attorney and Managing Partner at Capurro, Rocha & Schmidt from 1980 to 2012. Capurro is a member of the California Applicants’ Attorneys Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,463. Capurro is a Democrat.

Keely Bosler, 47, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board. Bosler was Director of the California Department of Finance from 2018 to 2022. She was Cabinet Secretary in the Office of the Governor from 2016 to 2018, Chief Deputy Director for Budget at the California Department of Finance from 2013 to 2016 and Staff Director for the California State Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee from 2010 to 2013. She was Associate Director, Fiscal Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Budget Management Branch from 2009 to 2010 and a Consultant for the California State Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee from 2004 to 2009. Bosler served as a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2000 to 2004. She earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Economics from Cornell University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Bosler is registered without party preference.



Rosa Gomez, 57, of Visalia, has been appointed to the 24th District Agricultural Association (Tulare Fair Board). Gomez has been Owner at Forms Assist LLC since 2020. She was a Receptionist at Park Visalia from 2021 to 2022. Gomez was Event Coordinator at Hands in the Community in 2019, a family Literacy Coach at Pro-Youth from 2015 to 2016 and a Correctional Officer at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1988 to 2006. She is a member of the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gomez is a Democrat.

