PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller’s Office Announces Local Economic Agreement Database is Now Online

August 17, 2022

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced his agency has created an online database for local governments to report their economic development agreements authorized by either Chapter 380 or Chapter 381 of the Local Government Code. The searchable database allows the public to search for agreements by local government, business entity and agreement type.

The database, created for greater transparency, will be Texas’ central repository for these local agreements, and local entities will provide a direct link on their website to the location of their agreement on the Comptroller’s website.

The Comptroller’s office is not in charge of approving the agreements.

“This new tool is a continuation of my agency’s commitment to giving taxpayers a user-friendly view into how government is treating their hard-earned tax dollars,” Hegar said.