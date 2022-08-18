Royalton Barracks / DUI #3 Refusal, Criminal DLS, False Information to Police

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2003566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/17/2022 at approximately 1539 hours

STREET: Dartt Hill

TOWN: Windsor

CROSS STREETS: Pauls Peak Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Raechel Schuldenrein

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Matrix

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not Transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 17, 2022 at approximately 1539 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Dart Hill in the Town of Bethel. Troopers arrived on scene and located the operator, Raechel Schuldenrein (30), and her totaled 2003 Toyota Matrix. Through the course of the crash investigation it was discovered that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement by implicating another person. Schuldenrein also had a restricted license requiring her to have an ignition interlock device, which she did not have.

Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers also observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Schuldenrein for suspicion of DUI and the above mentioned charges. Schuldenrein was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Court on 9/6/2022 at 0800 hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____Pending_______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.