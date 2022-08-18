Royalton Barracks / DUI #3 Refusal, Criminal DLS, False Information to Police
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2003566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/17/2022 at approximately 1539 hours
STREET: Dartt Hill
TOWN: Windsor
CROSS STREETS: Pauls Peak Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Raechel Schuldenrein
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Matrix
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not Transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 17, 2022 at approximately 1539 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Dart Hill in the Town of Bethel. Troopers arrived on scene and located the operator, Raechel Schuldenrein (30), and her totaled 2003 Toyota Matrix. Through the course of the crash investigation it was discovered that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement by implicating another person. Schuldenrein also had a restricted license requiring her to have an ignition interlock device, which she did not have.
Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers also observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Schuldenrein for suspicion of DUI and the above mentioned charges. Schuldenrein was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Court on 9/6/2022 at 0800 hours.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____Pending_______
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.