PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION TO CELEBRATE 75 YEARS OF ADVANCING JUSTICE WITH TWO DAYS OF EVENTS ON SEPTEMBER 7 AND 8
Author and Social Activist Bryan Stevenson and Georgetown University Professor of Law Kristin Henning Confirmed to SpeakWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION TO CELEBRATE 75 YEARS OF ADVANCING JUSTICE WITH TWO DAYS OF EVENTS AT TRUE REFORMER BUILDING ON SEPTEMBER 7 AND 8
Author and Social Activist Bryan Stevenson and Georgetown University Professor of Law Kristin Henning Confirmed to Speak
Public Welfare Foundation (PWF), the country’s only endowment fund dedicated to catalyzing new transformative approaches to youth and adult criminal justice, will be celebrating its landmark 75th Anniversary this September. The events will take place at the historic True Reformer Building in Washington, DC on Wednesday,
September 7 and Thursday, September 8.
Wednesday night will be an “Evening of Celebration” featuring the Howard University Marching Band, artist Kid Balloon, and DJ Heat. Thursday’s “Day of Learning and Reflection” hybrid event will feature activities and panels on topics such as Holistic Giving and Proximate Leadership including notable speakers Bryan Stevenson (Author, Social Activist, and Founder of Equal Justice Initiative), Kristin Henning (Author and Georgetown University professor of law), and more.
“Public Welfare Foundation’s 75th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect and look forward in anticipation,” said Public Welfare Foundation President and CEO Candice C. Jones. “We have made marked progress in advancing justice and opportunity for people in need, but there is still much work to be done. Our ‘Evening of Celebration’ and ‘Day of Learning and Reflection’ will provide space to honor the achievements of Public Welfare Foundation and the grantees leading the charge in their communities while also discussing what will be required to truly achieve justice in the next 75 years.”
Public Welfare Foundation was founded in 1947 by Charles Edward Marsh to make “gifts for education, charitable or benevolent uses in accordance with a plan which shall meet the changing need for such gifts with flexibility….” The Foundation made its first grant in 1948. As the Foundation grew, Marsh built a network of “agents” assigned to find worthwhile recipients.
Since its founding, the Foundation has made over 5,700 grants totaling more than $700 million. With current assets of more than $620 million, Public Welfare Foundation looks for strategic points where its funds can make a significant difference. The Foundation focuses its grant making in some difficult and often overlooked social justice areas where it believes it can serve as a catalyst for reform in adult and youth justice. PWF recently awarded $3.5 million in True Reformer Grants, with seven community-based organizations receiving $500,000 each as an investment in restorative, community-led, and racially just approaches to justice.
“As we celebrate the Public Welfare Foundation’s accomplishments over the past 75 years, we remain laser-focused on the future and how we can continue to catalyze change in often-overlooked areas of social justice, including adult and youth justice," said Cliff Sloan, Board Chair, Public Welfare Foundation. “PWF’s community partners are working hard to test new innovative solutions and serve as anchors of the justice reform movement. Our investments help ensure that they can continue advancing the work in the years to come.”
###
For 75 years, Public Welfare Foundation has supported efforts to advance justice and opportunity for people in need. In its 75-year history, the Foundation has made over 5,700 grants totaling more than $700 million. Today, the Foundation’s efforts focus on catalyzing a transformative approach to justice that is community-led, restorative, and racially just through investments in criminal justice and youth justice reforms.
For more information visit www.publicwelfare.org and www.justicebyanymeans.org.
Follow PWF on their social channels:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PublicWelfare
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/publicwelfare/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/publicwelfarefdn
PRESS CONTACT
Martine Charles, martine@marcglobalcommunications.com direct: 206-295-9114
Jenny McIntosh, jenny@marcglobalcommunications.com direct: 480-202-7112
Jenny McIntosh
PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION (PWF)
+1 480-202-7112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other