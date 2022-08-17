Virtual Workshop Series for New ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) Teachers
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators to participate in a series of virtual workshops on topics related to serving multilingual learners and managing an English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program. While the sessions will be targeted to the needs of new ESOL teachers, all are welcome! More experienced ESOL teachers, and others whose work relates to the topics listed, will also find information of value and benefit from connecting with colleagues across Maine.
See the list of sessions below for dates and topics of focus. Sessions will be held from 3:00-4:00pm every other Thursday. Participants should plan to attend all sessions in the series, to the extent possible. Contact hours will be available for participation in the sessions. Ideally participants, as a cohort of learners, will develop and sustain a professional connection beyond the bi-weekly sessions.
The workshops will be facilitated by Rebecca Carey, Maine DOE ESOL Consultant, and will feature guest speakers during some sessions. If you have any questions, contact Rebecca at rebecca.carey@maine.gov.
Register HERE to receive the Zoom links.
Session 1 – Thursday, September 1, 2022
- Welcoming newcomers and families
- Ways to support your registration process/registration staff
- Ways to access interpreting and translating services
- Elements of a culturally responsive school setting
- Essential information to share with newcomers
- Identifying English learners
- Language Use Survey
- ELP screeners
- LAC meetings
- Entering multilingual learner data into the student data system
- Steps and important dates
- Reviewing state expectations
- Timeline for identification
- Service provision guidance
Session 2 – Thursday, September 15, 2022
- How to effectively use the LAC meeting
- Timeline
- Members
- Gathering information
- Learning opportunities for the team
- ILAP
- Purpose
- Examples
- Using the WIDA ELD Standards
- How to have effective parent conferences/communications
- Student data system revisited for October 1st student count readiness
Session 3 – Thursday, September 29, 2022
- Supporting Multilingualism
- Leveraging primary languages in the classroom
- Asset-based approach
- Creating student profiles
- Activities: Getting to know students
- Uses for instruction
- Identifying available resources
- Maine DOE multilingual learners webpages
- Maine DOE ESOL & bilingual programs resources Padlet
- Maine DOE ESOL Listserv
- Free WIDA self-paced eWorkshops
Session 4 – Thursday, October 13, 2022
- Understanding acculturation and how to support students in this process
- Strategies for culturally responsive teaching
- Questions/needs of the group
Session 5 – Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Preparing students for ACCESS for ELLs and Alternate ACCESS for ELLs testing
- Preparing your colleagues, administrators, and testing space for ACCESS for ELLs and Alternate ACCESS for ELLs administration