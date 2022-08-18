Octillion Appears on the Inc. 5000 Again, This Time Ranking No. 2 For Fastest Growing Private Media Companies in the US
Octillion’s PaaS is enabling brands and agencies to reach new consumers & stay ahead of market change by ensuring more of their media dollar is spent on actual working media and not on middle-men.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, August 18, 2022 – Inc. magazine today revealed that Octillion is No. 2 Fastest Growing Media Companies and No. 68 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Gabe Greenberg, CEO Octillion
“Octillion’s success and growth is a result of the tremendous work of our engineers, client success group and entire team. Our best salespeople are our clients who’ve helped evangelize our platform and services to the market”, said Gabe Greenberg, CEO and Co-Founder at Octillion. The market is undergoing unprecedented change both from consumer behavior changes and now from market tightening. “Many companies are feeling contraction. Octillion’s Platform As A Service (PaaS) is enabling brands and agencies to reach new consumers on devices not before targeted and stay ahead of market change by ensuring more of their media dollar is spent on actual working media and not on middle-men or other fees. This is truly helping us lead the market and continue to fuel growth.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“Octillion is proud to be included in the Inc 5000 for the second year running, especially in the current micro-economic climate,” says Tina Morra, Octillion COO. “Octillion has become a dominant player in categories including Home & Garden, micro-markets, Automotive and QSR and will continue to grow in new categories as we look to make Inc. 5000 for a third year in 2023.”
About Octillion
Octillion is an independent, configurable, & fully transparent programmatic platform as a service company. We support both managed and self-service cross-screen clients supporting local, mid-market & national needs. PaaS called FATE allows you to plan, buy, measure, optimize and attribute success for all your cross-screen buying needs; including CTV, OTT, Audio, Online Video, Addressable Linear, DOOH, and Display. Our team and technology ensure the best business outcomes across all channels, underpinned by category expertise, informed by data, and delivered by the smartest in the industry.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
