IDOC to Host Virtual and In-Person Employment Workshop in Galesburg

(GALESBURG) - The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting an employment workshop, both in-person and virtually, for anyone interested in learning about the agency's career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend the workshop on August 23, 2022 in-person at the Hub or join virtually from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Hub is located at 143 E. Main Street in Galesburg, Illinois. More information to join the session virtually is available here





The event, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the Illinois Worknet Center, will teach participants about the department's application process. There will be a question and answer session after the presentation. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.





IDOC is currently seeking correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers and more to join its team. The State of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick and personal days, wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations.





For questions, email idocjobs@illinois.gov.





IDOC recruiters will also be on-site to meet with prospective applicants at the following events later this month:









• August 25 -Law Enforcement Expo at Martin Luther King Health Center Auditorium in Chicago, IL from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

• August 26 to September 5 -DuQuoin State Fair inside the Expo Building in Du Quoin, IL

• August 27 -Congressman Bill Foster's Hiring Fair at Prisco Community Center in Aurora, IL from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

• September 8 -Representatives Hirschauer & Moeller, Senator Castro & Villa IDES Job Fair at Elgin Community College in Elgin, IL from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

• September 10 -Law Enforcement Expo at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

• September 14 -Jobs Plus Job Fair at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

• September 15 -Piotrowski Job Fair at Piotrowski Community Park in Chicago, IL from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

• September 20 -IDES & American Job Center Job Fair at American Job Center in Rock Island, IL from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM



