Somerville Plumber Pros Announces Preventive Training for Residents of Somerville

August 17, 2022 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Plumber Pros, a local plumbing company, is offering free preventive maintenance training for residents of Somerville. The company believes that by teaching people how to properly maintain their plumbing systems, they can avoid major problems and expensive repairs in the future.

The training will cover basic plumbing maintenance tips, such as how to clean your drains and traps regularly, how to properly flush your toilet, and how to identify potential problems before they become serious. Additionally, the training will provide an overview of different types of pipes and fittings, common plumbing tools, and basic safety precautions. By the end of the training, participants will be able to list several ways to prevent plumbing problems and identify when it is time to call a professional.

Somerville Plumber Pros (plumbersomerville.net) has been in business for over 20 years and has served the Somerville community for many of those years. The company is offering this training in order to give back to the community and help residents avoid costly repairs in the future.

"Our team of plumbers is used to seeing all kinds of things clogging a pipe. Sometimes the blockage is a normal tree root. Other times it can be from an animal or object," explained Luis McNair, contact person at Somerville Plumber Pros. "However we would like to invest our time in educating masses about general tips for preventing plumbing issues"

The training will be held on September 12th from 10 am to 12 pm at their local office. For more information or to register for the event, please visit Somerville Plumber Pros' website or call their office at (617) 676-0793. Somerville Plumber Pros hopes that by offering this training, they can help residents of Somerville save money and avoid major headaches in the future.

