EUGENE W. LANDY, FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UMH PROPERTIES, INC., INDUCTED INTO THE RV/ MH HALL OF FAME

FREEHOLD, NJ, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. UMH is pleased to announce that on August 15, 2022, Eugene W. Landy, Founder and Chairman of the Board, was inducted into the RV/MH Hall of Fame. Mr. Landy has championed providing quality affordable housing through manufactured homes in communities for over 54 years. He has worked steadfastly to improve the quality of lives for UMH residents, shareholders, employees, and all of those around him. He has led UMH through times of economic prosperity and uncertainty with an unwavering commitment to our mission. During his tenure, UMH has grown from a small company to one of the largest portfolio owners in the country. The Company owns and operates 132 communities containing 25,000 developed home sites.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments that Eugene Landy has achieved throughout his illustrious career. I am proud to have worked with and learned from him for all of these years. His vision guides UMH's future and he understands the need of Americans for quality affordable housing. UMH looks forward to growing the company to become a national provider of affordable housing through both resident-owned homes and rental homes in manufactured home communities. Eugene Landy will ensure that UMH continues its mission and act in good faith and fair dealing with all who it serves."

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 132 manufactured home communities with approximately 25,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

