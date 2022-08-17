Urodynamic Devices Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, Asserts DelveInsight

The Global Urodynamic Devices Market was valued at USD 403.35 Million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 573.16 Million by 2027.

DelveInsight's "Urodynamic Devices Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Urodynamic Devices market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Urodynamic Devices arena.

The Global Urodynamic Devices Market was valued at USD 403.35 Million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 573.16 Million by 2027.

DelveInsight's "Urodynamic Devices Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Urodynamic Devices market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Urodynamic Devices arena.

Find a sample copy of the Urodynamic Devices Market report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/urodynamic-devices-market?utm_source=openpr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr

Urodynamic Devices Overview

Urodynamic Devices are created to investigate the function of the urinary tract by taking physical measurements of bladder pressure and flow rates.

Urodynamic equipment includes a flow meter to perform pressure/flow studies. For urine free flow study (uroflowmetry) the patient voids into a machine that measures the rate and pattern of urinary flow. There are two types of urine flow meters: spinning disc and weight transducer.

Read more about the operations & working of Urodynamic Devices @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/urodynamic-devices-market?utm_source=openpr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr

Urodynamic Devices Market Drivers

The Urodynamic Devices market is witnessing positive market growth owing to the rising prevalence of kidney disorders, increasing prevalence of bladder cancers, and technological advancements in Urodynamic Equipment, thereby contributing to the growth of the Urodynamic Devices market during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

Urodynamic Devices Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of kidney disorders is the key driving factor for the Urodynamic Devices market. For instance, as per the World Kidney Day organization in 2020, kidney disease is a non-communicable disease affecting about 850 million people across the world. As per the same source, about one in ten adults are observed to be suffering from chronic kidney disease which is projected to become the fifth most common cause of life loss globally by the year 2040.

As per the National Kidney Foundation 2021, in 2020 about 10% of the population globally suffered from chronic kidney diseases and millions of people were dying every year as they did not have enough access to affordable treatments. As per the same source, about over 2 million people had received treatment with dialysis or kidney transplant in the year 2020 but this number represents only 10% of the people requiring treatment to stay alive.

Interested in knowing how the Urodynamic Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/urodynamic-devices-market?utm_source=openpr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr

Urodynamic Devices Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Global Urodynamic Devices market. The rising prevalence of renal disorders and urinary bladder cancers, growing product approvals, and launches along favorable reimbursement policies are the key factors contributing to the Urodynamic Devices market in the country.

According to the National Institute of Health in the year 2020, 1 in 7 adults in the United States was suffering from chronic kidney disease. This accounts for a total of 37 million Americans.

Also, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2021, in the year 2020 chronic kidney disorders are more common in people aged 65 years or older (38%) than in people aged 45–64 years (12%) or 18–44 years (6%) for the United States.

To know more about why North America is the leader in market growth for the Urodynamic Devices market, get a snapshot of the report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/urodynamic-devices-market?utm_source=openpr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr

Urodynamic Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

1. Urodynamic Devices Market by Type: Uroflowmetry Equipment, Electromyograph, Urodynamic Systems, Urodynamic Catheters, Urodynamic Pumps and Transducer Sets, Others

2. Urodynamic Devices Market by End User: Hospitals and Urology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

3. Urodynamic Devices Market by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Urodynamic Devices Market Companies

Some of the key market players operating in the Urodynamic Devices market include B Braun Meslungen AG, BestMedical, MINZE HEALTH, Santron Medtronic, Potent Medical, Laborie, MEDKONSULT medical technology s.r.o., The Prometheus Group®, HCItalia srl, DeltaMed, MEDICA S.P.A, Aymed Medical Technology, EV.SERVICE ITALIA, tic Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Creo Medical Ltd, Stericom Ltd., Amecath Medical Technologies, Cook, Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, and others.

To understand key companies related to the Urodynamic Devices Market, get a snapshot of the Urodynamic Devices Regulatory and Patent Analysis, visit: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/urodynamic-devices-market?utm_source=openpr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr

Table of Contents

1. Urodynamic Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Urodynamic Devices Market Executive Summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Urodynamic Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Urodynamic Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urodynamic Devices Market

7. Urodynamic Devices Market Layout

8. Urodynamic Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Urodynamic Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10. KOL Views

11. Project Approach

12. About DelveInsight

13. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9193216187

Address:304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: Nevada

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Urodynamic Devices Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, Asserts DelveInsight