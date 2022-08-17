Vascular Closure Devices Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, Asserts DelveInsight

The Global Vascular Closure Devices Market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2026.

The Global Vascular Closure Devices Market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2026.

Vascular Closure Devices Overview

A vascular closure device are inserted at the end of a procedure with the aim to stop bleeding that occurs at the access point for the procedure in order to promote hemostasis and improve the ambulation time of patients.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Drivers

Factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising prevalence of risk factors associated with the cardiovascular diseases such as obesity and hypertension, increasing geriatric population, and the surge in the popularity of minimally invasive procedures, are expected to drive the vascular closure devices market.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Dynamics

The vascular closure devices market is witnessing an increase in demand due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases the globe. As per the data provided by the World Health Organization (2021), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death across the globe, accounting for an estimated 17.9 million loss of lives each year. Furthermore, the same data by the WHO presented that over four out of five deaths related to cardiovascular diseases list strokes and heart attacks as the main cause, and one-third of these deaths are estimate to occur prematurely in people below 70 years of age.

According to the data provided by the European Society for Cardiology (ESC) (2021), each year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. They represent about 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% in the European Union.

Some of the common cardiovascular diseases include coronary heart disease, strokes, peripheral heart disease, and heart failure among others.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for the significant market share in the vascular closure devices market. North America is predicted to account for the dominant market share because of the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and associated risk factors, rising population of the elderly, high awareness among people regarding disease management and ability to afford such devices and among other factors in the region.

Heart diseases in an umbrella term which encompasses numerous indications such as acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, congestive heart failure among others. As per the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2021), some of the key risk factors associated with heart diseases are high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking. The source further mentioned that about half of Americans (47%) have at least one of these three risk factors.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

1. Vascular Closure Devices Market by Product Type: Active Approximators [Suture-Based, Clip-Based, and Assisted Compression Devices] and Passive Approximators [Sealant-Or-Gel-Based and Bioabsorbable Plugs], and Others

2. Vascular Closure Devices Market by Access: Femoral And Radial

2. Vascular Closure Devices Market by End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

3. Vascular Closure Devices Market by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Vascular Closure Devices Market Companies

Some of the key market players operating in the vascular closure devices market include Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cardival Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Morris Innovative, TZ Medical, Vasorum Ltd, Tricol Biomedical, Vivasure Medical Ltd, Transluminal Technologies, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Gem srl others.

