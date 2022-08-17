Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, Asserts DelveInsight

The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

DelveInsight's "Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices arena.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Overview

Transdermal drug delivery is a procedure that provides drug absorption via the skin. The transdermal drug delivery system is used for delivery of small, lipophilic, low-dose drugs.

Transdermal drug delivery systems are designed to deliver biologically active agents (drugs or cosmeceuticals) through the skin, principally by diffusion, for local internal if not systemic effects.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers

The major drivers driving the demand for Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices are rising prevalence of chronic conditions, rising adoption of third-generation transdermal drug delivery devices, increase in technological advancements observed in the device and the use of these devices from hormonal disorders to cardiovascular conditions and pain management.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Dynamics

The increase in prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and central nervous system disorders is the major driving factor for the transdermal drug delivery devices market. According to the Heart Disease Facts 2020, about 18.2 million adults that are 20 and above are suffering from Coronary Artery Disease (about 6.7%). Also, about 2 in 10 deaths that occur from Coronary Artery Disease happen in adults less than 65 years of age. According to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, 2020 Update, the age-adjusted death rate attributable to cardiovascular disease based on 2017 data was 219.4 per 100,000. Due to the increase in chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, there will be an increase in demand observed for transdermal drug delivery devices, thereby fueling the market for transdermal drug delivery devices.

According to the Alzheimer’s disease International 2020, there are more than 50 people worldwide that were suffering from dementia in the year 2020. The number is expected to double every 20 years, reaching 82 million in 2030 and 152 million in 2050. Due to an increase observed in chronic diseases such as central nervous system disorders, there will be an increase in demand observed for transdermal drug delivery devices, thereby fueling the market for transdermal drug delivery devices.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the transdermal drug delivery devices market. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic pain, central nervous system disorders and cardiovascular disorders in the region, rising use of contraceptives and the increase in research related activities of transdermal drug delivery systems are predicted to be the major influencing factors in driving the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

According to the Chronic Pain and High-impact Chronic Pain among U.S. Adults, 2019, by National Center for Health Statistics, the prevalence of chronic pain was 20.4%, and the prevalence of high-impact chronic pain was 7.4% (or 36.4% of adults who had chronic pain). Chronic pain was highest among women (21.7%), non-Hispanic white adults (23.6%), and those aged 65 and over (30.8%). High impact chronic pain was highest among women (8.5%) and those aged 65 and over (11.8%). Due to the rise in prevalence of chronic pain in the North American region, the demand for transdermal drug delivery devices was high, leading to a boost in the transdermal drug delivery devices market.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

1. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market by Type: Drug-In-Adhesive Patches, Matrix Patches, Reservoir Membrane Patches, Microneedle Patches

2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market by Type by Application: Pain Management, Hormonal Applications, Central Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases and Others

3. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market by End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

4. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Companies

Some of the key Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices companies operating in the Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices market include Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Mylan, UCB SA, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Endo International, Purdue Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Acrux Limited, Lavipharm, Lead Chemicals Co. Inc., Luye Pharma Group, and others.

