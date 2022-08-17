Orchid Island Capital Announces One-for-five Reverse Stock Split, August 2022 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

One-for-five reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of Common Stock

August 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 12, 2022

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") ORC announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a ratio of one-for-five (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split is scheduled to take effect at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2022 (the "Effective Time"). At the Effective Time, every five issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock will be converted into one share of Common Stock, with a proportionate reduction in the Company's authorized shares of Common Stock and preferred stock. The par value of each share of Common Stock will remain unchanged. The shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at market open on August 31, 2022. Trading in the Common Stock will continue on the NYSE under the symbol "ORC" but the security will be assigned a new CUSIP number.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, each stockholder that otherwise would receive fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount determined on the basis of the closing price of the Common Stock on the NYSE on August 30, 2022. The Reverse Stock Split will apply to all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock as of the Effective Time. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the Reverse Stock Split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" are not required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

The Company also announced today that the Board declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2022 (the "August Dividend"). The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid September 28, 2022, to holders of record of Common Stock on August 31, 2022 (the "Record Date"), with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2022. Because the Record Date for the August Dividend is after the Effective Time of the Reverse Stock Split, the August Dividend will reflect the Reverse Stock Split and will be paid on a split-adjusted basis. The August Dividend equates to a dividend of $0.032 per share of Common Stock on a pre-split basis. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on September 12, 2022.

The Company estimates book value per share as of August 16, 2022 to be approximately $3.10 to $3.12 per share without giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split, an increase of approximately 8.0% to 8.7% from the book value per share at June 30, 2022 of $2.87. The estimated book value per share includes a deduction for the Company's July 2022 dividend of $0.045 per share of Common Stock that will be paid on August 28, 2022, which was declared on July 13, 2022 with a July 29, 2022 record date.

The estimated book value per share range is unaudited and has not been verified or reviewed by any third party. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimated book value per share.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 17, 2022, July 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company had 176,251,193 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Reverse Stock Split and the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jul 2022 May - Jul Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Aug) in Aug) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 414 $ 424 0.01 % $ 102.54 4.00 % 4.54 % 51 129 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 7 $ (7 ) 15yr TBA 100,000 101,680 2.43 % 101.68 4.00 % 1,130 (1,350 ) 15yr Total 100,414 102,104 2.44 % 101.68 4.00 % 4.54 % 51 129 0.8 % 0.8 % 1,137 (1,357 ) 30yr 3.0 3,440,860 3,340,590 79.95 % 97.09 3.00 % 3.46 % 16 341 5.7 % 7.1 % 97,835 (104,728 ) 30yr 3.5 224,806 226,608 5.42 % 100.80 3.50 % 4.03 % 29 322 12.0 % 12.9 % 5,778 (6,132 ) 30yr 4.0 281,892 285,531 6.83 % 101.29 4.00 % 4.72 % 13 346 7.5 % 7.3 % 5,091 (6,108 ) 30yr 5.0 55,514 57,213 1.37 % 103.06 5.00 % 5.92 % 1 360 0.1 % 11.7 % 506 (606 ) 30yr Total 4,003,072 3,909,942 93.58 % 97.67 3.13 % 3.62 % 16 341 6.1 % 7.4 % 109,210 (117,574 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,103,486 4,012,046 96.02 % 97.77 3.15 % 3.62 % 16 341 6.1 % 7.4 % 110,347 (118,931 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 325,562 37,672 0.90 % 11.57 3.00 % 3.69 % 73 160 10.4 % 11.7 % (857 ) 564 IO 20yr 4.0 11,745 1,408 0.03 % 11.99 4.00 % 4.57 % 127 106 11.9 % 12.5 % (3 ) - IO 30yr 3.0 41,142 6,292 0.15 % 15.29 3.00 % 3.69 % 37 316 17.1 % 13.6 % (312 ) 236 IO 30yr 3.5 497,027 93,105 2.23 % 18.73 3.50 % 4.01 % 56 295 9.6 % 11.3 % (3,383 ) 2,474 IO 30yr 4.0 145,236 25,682 0.61 % 17.68 4.00 % 4.56 % 75 276 12.8 % 16.9 % (1,326 ) 1,177 IO 30yr 4.5 4,144 720 0.02 % 17.37 4.50 % 4.99 % 145 202 9.1 % 11.6 % (27 ) 23 IO 30yr 5.0 2,274 400 0.01 % 17.57 5.00 % 5.36 % 145 202 7.4 % 14.9 % (18 ) 15 IO Total 1,027,130 165,279 3.96 % 16.09 3.41 % 3.99 % 64 248 10.6 % 12.4 % (5,926 ) 4,489 IIO 30yr 4.0 34,425 911 0.02 % 2.65 2.38 % 4.40 % 59 292 4.1 % 4.9 % 168 (173 ) Total Structured RMBS 1,061,555 166,190 3.98 % 15.66 3.37 % 4.00 % 64 249 10.4 % 12.1 % (5,758 ) 4,316 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,165,041 $ 4,178,236 100.00 % 3.19 % 3.70 % 26 322 7.0 % 8.4 % $ 104,589 $ (114,615 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (1,200,500 ) Sep-2022 $ (27,570 ) $ 27,004 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (274,500 ) Sep-2022 (15,450 ) 14,714 Swaps (1,400,000 ) Jul-2028 (37,431 ) 36,138 TBA (175,000 ) Sep-2022 (5,224 ) 5,609 Swaptions (777,800 ) Mar-2023 (10,964 ) 11,462 Hedge Total $ (3,827,800 ) $ (96,639 ) $ 94,927 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 7,950 $ (19,688 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.73 at July 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,365.3 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $131.25 at July 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $360.3 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of July 31, 2022 As of July 31, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 2,688,405 65.9 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 229,726 5.6 % Freddie Mac 1,388,151 34.1 % Whole Pool Assets 3,846,830 94.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,076,556 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,076,556 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of July 31, 2022 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 357,502 9.4 % 1.52 % 11 8/25/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 344,846 9.1 % 1.45 % 57 1/30/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 340,537 9.0 % 2.31 % 24 8/29/2022 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 317,886 8.4 % 2.07 % 21 9/14/2022 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 308,322 8.1 % 2.11 % 16 8/26/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 251,906 6.6 % 1.99 % 21 8/26/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 238,344 6.3 % 2.30 % 40 9/22/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 222,173 5.9 % 2.23 % 28 9/2/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 174,926 4.6 % 2.36 % 27 8/29/2022 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 161,905 4.3 % 2.36 % 27 8/29/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 151,238 4.0 % 2.38 % 53 9/22/2022 Daiwa Capital Markets America, Inc. 148,494 3.9 % 2.36 % 47 9/16/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 138,479 3.7 % 2.21 % 17 8/17/2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 118,656 3.1 % 2.14 % 21 9/6/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 117,951 3.1 % 2.23 % 21 8/24/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 112,680 3.0 % 2.41 % 30 8/30/2022 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 85,731 2.3 % 2.22 % 3 8/3/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 78,109 2.1 % 2.23 % 20 8/30/2022 South Street Securities, LLC 60,342 1.6 % 2.21 % 18 8/18/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 35,969 0.9 % 2.27 % 22 8/22/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 23,690 0.6 % 2.00 % 11 8/11/2022 Total Borrowings $ 3,789,686 100.0 % 2.09 % 27 1/30/2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005568/en/