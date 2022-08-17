First National Realty Partners appoints Tobiasz to Lead R. Weber Construction

Real Estate Investment Firm Expands Construction Management and General Contracting Services

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) has expanded its in-house construction focus, adding R. Weber Construction (RWC) to its vertically integrated platform. Industry veteran Brian Tobiasz has been appointed president of the Red Bank-based owner's representative and general contracting company.

RWC will provide construction management and general contracting services to FNRP as well as third-party clients. This combined service model will enable FNRP to execute on construction activities at its own properties nationwide with greater efficiency, and offer tenants the same unified and effective construction services program for fit-outs at locations outside the FNRP portfolio.

"RWC has a different perspective on managing construction projects; we think like owners because we are owners," said Tobiasz. "We view projects from the client's perspective and align our thought process with their goals to deliver a world-class project. In addition, we can provide a seamless platform of construction management and general contracting that will allow superior value-add building for our clients by pursuing their vision and managing project costs and schedule through all facets of the construction process."

This announcement comes amidst a period of continued growth for FNRP, marking an expansion of the company's real estate investment platform. Specializing in grocery-anchored, necessity-based retail assets from acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house to ensure its properties achieve maximum value and partners realize exceptional, risk-adjusted returns.

According to FNRP's Kurt Padavano, chief operating officer, increased demand for quality construction management services – both within FNRP's own portfolio and industrywide – made RWC's formal establishment a natural move. Further, the appointment of Tobiasz to lead its evolution was a natural choice.

"Brian is an accomplished professional with over 30 years of experience in ground-up development and redevelopment in the retail, office, industrial and residential sectors," said Padavano. "His track record of success working with real estate owners and developers, coupled with his operations and management expertise, makes him uniquely qualified to build the RWC team, processes and brand into a national platform, and infuse it with the 'Treat It Like You Own It' mindset that is central to FNRP's company culture."

Tobiasz has spent his career in the tri-state area, working on multiple projects as both a general contractor and owners representative. He rose through the ranks in the construction industry, assuming leadership positions that involved managing day-to-day business operations and developing strategies and processes to drive growth. Tobiasz also established his own construction management company, Tobiasz Management, which was later acquired by a national commercial real estate brokerage services firm. He is a graduate of the United States Air Force Military Police Academy and earned a bachelor's degree in Construction Management from New York University.

One of the nation's fastest-growing companies in its niche, FNRP provides everyday accredited investors with access to real estate assets that traditionally have been available only to institutional investors. The privately held firm sources opportunities both on and off-market nationwide; it continues to increase its market share, with a portfolio currently spanning 21 states.

###

About First National Realty Partners, LLC

151 Bodman Place, Suite 201, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Follow First National Realty Partners on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Media Contact

Emma Ackel, Caryl Communications, 2017967788, emma@caryl.com

SOURCE First National Realty Partners