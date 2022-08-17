Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 2nd quarter of 2022

MACAU, August 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,232 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the second quarter of 2022 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP6.64 billion, down by 12.4% and 9.0% respectively quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 33 quarter-to-quarter to 793 units, and the total value fell by 13.0% to MOP4.85 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (761 units) dropped by 3.2% and the transaction value (MOP4.65 billion) fell by 12.1%. Moreover, transaction volume (32 units) and value (MOP 197 million) of pre-sale residential units reduced by 20.0% and 30.8% respectively quarter-to-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units (MOP94,800) dropped by 1.3% quarter-to-quarter; the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP93,791) and Coloane (MOP107,042) fell by 2.1% and 8.6% respectively, while the average price of those in Taipa (MOP93,387) rose by 0.9%. The average price per square metre of existing residential units went down by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter to MOP93,198. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (126 units), NATAP (90 units) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (50 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP97,062, MOP111,002 and MOP92,983. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre dipped by 1.4% quarter-to-quarter to MOP158,901.

The average price per square metre of usable area of office units went down by 11.5% quarter-to-quarter to MOP79,798 and that of industrial units decreased by 8.7% to MOP46,025.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 7,620 residential units in the design stage and 2,146 under construction as at the end of the second quarter. Residential units under inspection totalled 100, with 85 units in the Macao Peninsula and 15 units in Coloane. During the quarter, 39 residential units were issued the construction permit and 6 residential units were issued the licence of use; all of them were studio flats located in the Macao Peninsula.