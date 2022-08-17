Hindu University of America (HUA) celebrates 75 years of Indian' independence with the release of 'Raag Darshan,' a music-video spectacular

Hindu University of America (http://www.hua.edu) celebrated 75 years of India's independence with the release of a music video titled 'Raag Darshan' conceived, composed, and arranged by its faculty member, Dr. Kanniks Kannikeswaran. This magnum opus was released during the University's formal event ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Raag Darshan is a musical, lyrical, and visual tribute to the timeless Indian ideals and traditions, presented as a garland of 75 ragas, with lyrics in Sanskrit, delivered by a contemporary orchestra consisting of accomplished musicians.

Raag Darshan is a musical, lyrical, and visual tribute to the timeless Indian ideals and traditions, presented as a garland of 75 ragas, with lyrics in Sanskrit, delivered by contemporary orchestra consisting of accomplished musicians. A distinctive feature of this production is the use of stunning visuals spanning various corners of the Indian subcontinent. The music video can be viewed on HUA's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAFWA_yvh2E.

This music video is a monumental work that strives to present a sense of ‘Wonderment' in a collaboration across time-zones and regions. The 18-minute-long engaging composition has been compiled as a set of four thematically arranged segments - ‘The Civilization', ‘Sacred Geography', ‘Colors of India' and ‘Yoga.'

According to Dr. Kanniks Kannikeswaran, "The music video is a once-in-a-generation kind of production that strings together names of 75 ragas embedded in Sanskrit supported with powerful visuals from all over India. The lyrical component of the composition has been inspired by the Tamil works of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati. The form of the Ragamalika is inspired by the Classical Music tradition of Muthuswami Dikshitar (1775-1835) and it incorporates Raagas from both the North and South Indian traditions of Classical music with raga names encoded into the text. Its integration of visuals from all parts of India, from different eras and traditions captures a unique sense of the diversity of Bharat and at the same time, the unity of its underlying spiritual vision."

Dr. Kannikeswaran explained that intricate connections exist among the ragas, the text and the visuals weaved in throughout the composition. He is known for his pioneering work in Indian American Choral music and a history of more than 25 years in building communities through choral music. His earlier music video, ‘Rivers of India,' celebrating India's veneration for water-resources, featured acclaimed musicians such as Mrs. Bombay Jayashri and Mrs. Kaushiki Chakrabarty, and it went viral while receiving critical acclaim.

Mr. Kalyan Viswanathan, President of Hindu University of America, said that "on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, through the release of this music video, we celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation that generates new expressions of ideas that are both ancient and timeless. Independent India may be only 75 years old, but Bharat is ancient and timeless. Too often the sense of modernity that every generation embraces, comes at the expense of the wisdom of the ancients. However, it is the spirit of Hinduism to harmonize, the past, present, and future, of tradition and innovation, of both continuity and change." Mr. Viswanathan continued, "as we move boldly into the future, we must also carry that timeless wisdom with us, so that it can be passed on to future generations. What better way to seek that harmony and transcendental vision but through music!"

